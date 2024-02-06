Wireman

Son to Devin Wireman and Jessi VanDeveer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:18 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. Name, Collin Dean. Weight, 8 pounds, 14.6 ounces. Second son. VanDeveer is the daughter of Jeffrey VanDeveer of Redgranite, Wisconsin, and Angel Schmid of Cape Girardeau. She is a receptionist at J.C. Penney Salon. Wireman is the son of Donald Wireman Jr. and Jennifer Wireman of Ottawa, Illinois. He is a carpenter with The Handyman Can.

Lewis

Daughter to Ryan and Christina Lewis of Advance Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Name, Madison Renae. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Lewis is the daughter of Robert and Lisa Lee Jr., of Advance. She is an assistant manager at Menards. Lewis is the son of David and Betty Lewis of Bell City, Missouri. He is a registered nurse at the Lutheran Home of Health Care.

Oetting

Daughter to Trey and Hillary Oetting of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:39 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Name, Callie Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Oetting is the daughter of Debbie Green of Sikeston. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Oetting is the son of Patti Oetting of Sikeston. He works for Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities.