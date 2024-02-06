All sections
RecordsJune 20, 2020

Births

Daughter to Jim and Brandy Mustain of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:40 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020. Name, Piper Susan. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Mustain is an inventory analyst at Best Buy. Mustain is a fumigation supervisor with Presto-X.

Mustain

Daughter to Jim and Brandy Mustain of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:40 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020. Name, Piper Susan. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Mustain is an inventory analyst at Best Buy. Mustain is a fumigation supervisor with Presto-X.

Wadley

Daughter to Trey and Chloe Wadley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Name, Charlotte Arwen. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 1/2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wadley is the daughter of Jennifer West and Kyle West of Jackson. Wadley is a member of the U.S. military. He is the son of Rhonda Wadley and David Wadley of Cape Girardeau.

Mason

Son to Jordon and Kayla Mason, Southeast Hospital, 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Name, Garrett Jordon Jr. Weight, 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Mason is the daughter of Tonya Sanchez and Joe Sanchez of Benton, Missouri. She works at Orgill in Sikeston, Missouri. Mason is the son of Gary Jo Mason of Oran, Missouri, and Carla Willson of Dexter, Missouri. He is employed by Chase Asmus Excavating in Oran.

Kohm

Daughter to Matthew and Jessy Kohm of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:19 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Name, Madeline Rose. Weight, 6 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Kohm is the daughter of Greg and Cathy Wilcox of Harrisburg, Missouri. She is a preschool teacher at M & M Kids Kampus. Kohm is the son of Paul and Diane Kohm of Perryville. He is a store manager at Perryville Market.

