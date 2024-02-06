Mustain

Daughter to Jim and Brandy Mustain of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:40 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020. Name, Piper Susan. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Mustain is an inventory analyst at Best Buy. Mustain is a fumigation supervisor with Presto-X.

Wadley

Daughter to Trey and Chloe Wadley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Name, Charlotte Arwen. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 1/2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Wadley is the daughter of Jennifer West and Kyle West of Jackson. Wadley is a member of the U.S. military. He is the son of Rhonda Wadley and David Wadley of Cape Girardeau.