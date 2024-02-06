Son to Glenn Allen and Amy Lynn Moore Jr., of Mounds, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Name, Brady Anthony. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Moore is the former Amy Travis, daughter of Brenda Travis of Cairo, Illinois, and Buck Aument of Sterling, Illinois. She is a personal assistant through DORS Rehabilitation Services. Moore is the son of Glenn Moore Sr., and Janet Moore of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
Son to Chevy Jay and Lisa Marie Slusher of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Name, Elliot James. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Slusher is the former Lisa Seiler, daughter of Jim and Cecilia Seiler of Benton, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Slusher is the son of Glen Slusher of Benton. He is the self-employed owner of Slusher Farm and Home.
Son to Jimmy Lee Golden III and Brittany Rae DeRossett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:56 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Name, Xavier Jace Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. DeRossett is the daughter of Ja'net Sadler and Randy Sadler of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by Outback Steakhouse. Golden is the son of Theresa Wiggins of Jackson and Jimmy Golden of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Thomas Richard and Cassandra Rae Schaefer of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Name, Samuel Thomas. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Schaefer is the former Cassandra Jansen, daughter of Arnold and Abbey Jansen of Leopold, and Donna Jones of Cape Girardeau. She is a clinical analyst III at Saint Francis Healthcare. Schaefer is the son of Richard and Laura Schaefer of Evansville, Illinois. He is a heavy equipment operator with Midamerica Hotels.
Daughter to Justin and Tina Ramsey of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:58 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Name, Peyton Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Ramsey is the daughter of the late Patricia Moore and the late Scott Reisenbichler. Ramsey is the son of Craig Ramsey and Carla Ramsey of Chaffee. He works for Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.
Twin daughters to Jody and Heather Ressel of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Adelyn Avery was born at 6:22 a.m., and weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. Evelyn Sophia was born at 6:26 a.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces. First children. Mrs. Ressel is the daughter of Jeff and Kathy Thomason of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at the Community Counseling Center. Ressel is the son of Steve and Sandy Ressel of Cape Girardeau. He is a Jackson city carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.
Son to Wesley Robertson and Chelsie Whitlow of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Name, Grant Dennis. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son.
Daughter to Jakob Payne and Madeline Cookson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:17 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Name, Penelope Belle. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Cookson is the daughter of Colby Holland of Festus, Missouri, and Jay Cookson of Morley, Missouri. She works at Cape Radiology. Payne is the son of John Payne and Jackie Payne of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Foeste Masonry.
Daughter to Chayse and Heather Schuette of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:47 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Name, Ellie Jade. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Schuette is the daughter of Linda Matyasovszky and Tony Matyasovszky of Connecticut. Schuette is the son of the late Charlotte Schuette of Cape Girardeau. He is a manager at Burger King.
Daughter to Josh and Elizabeth James of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:24 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019. Name, Olivia June. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. James is the daughter of Joe and Cindy Hoffmeister of Jackson. James is the son of Paul James of Scopus, Missouri. He is a wastewater treatment mechanic.
