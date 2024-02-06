Moore

Son to Glenn Allen and Amy Lynn Moore Jr., of Mounds, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:14 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Name, Brady Anthony. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Moore is the former Amy Travis, daughter of Brenda Travis of Cairo, Illinois, and Buck Aument of Sterling, Illinois. She is a personal assistant through DORS Rehabilitation Services. Moore is the son of Glenn Moore Sr., and Janet Moore of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.

Slusher

Son to Chevy Jay and Lisa Marie Slusher of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Name, Elliot James. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Slusher is the former Lisa Seiler, daughter of Jim and Cecilia Seiler of Benton, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Slusher is the son of Glen Slusher of Benton. He is the self-employed owner of Slusher Farm and Home.

Golden

Son to Jimmy Lee Golden III and Brittany Rae DeRossett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:56 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Name, Xavier Jace Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. DeRossett is the daughter of Ja'net Sadler and Randy Sadler of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by Outback Steakhouse. Golden is the son of Theresa Wiggins of Jackson and Jimmy Golden of Cape Girardeau.

Schaefer

Son to Thomas Richard and Cassandra Rae Schaefer of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Name, Samuel Thomas. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Schaefer is the former Cassandra Jansen, daughter of Arnold and Abbey Jansen of Leopold, and Donna Jones of Cape Girardeau. She is a clinical analyst III at Saint Francis Healthcare. Schaefer is the son of Richard and Laura Schaefer of Evansville, Illinois. He is a heavy equipment operator with Midamerica Hotels.

Ramsey

Daughter to Justin and Tina Ramsey of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:58 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. Name, Peyton Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Ramsey is the daughter of the late Patricia Moore and the late Scott Reisenbichler. Ramsey is the son of Craig Ramsey and Carla Ramsey of Chaffee. He works for Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.