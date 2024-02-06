Hahs

Son to Burton Leon and Cynthia Lyn Hahs of Daisy, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:42 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, Name, Everett Leon. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hahs is the former Cynthia Volz, daughter of Van and Karen Volz of Friedheim. She is a physical therapist assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hahs is the son of Loeta Hahs of Oak Ridge and the late Robert (Bob) Hahs. He is a farmer.

Winchester

Son to Brandon Paul and Starr Nicole Winchester of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, Name, Roxas Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Winchester is the former Starr Lawless, daughter of Troy Lawless of Morley, Missouri, and Sandra Lawless and Kevin Burchard of Vanduser, Missouri. She works at Morley City Hall. Winchester is the son of Donald and Barbara Winchester of Zalma, Missouri and Carrie Winchester of Chaffee, Missouri. He works at Havco.

Cross

Daughter to Fred Eugene Cross and Desrea Cornillia Kasper of Karnak, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:29 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Name, Vyilynndeanna Myttildia Marsatieces. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth daughter. Kasper is the daughter of Karen L. Poole of Cord, Arkansas, and Anthony N. Kasper of Dongola, Illinois. Cross is the son of Freddie L. Cross of Cairo, Illinois, and Glinda Cross of Olmsted, Illinois. He works for Farrow Lumber.

Whitaker

Daughter to Si'Quon Darmez Whitaker and Angellica Mone't Graham of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Name, Karleigh Amira. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Graham is the daughter of Angela Brown and Herschel Graham of Cairo. Whitaker is the son of Darwon Whitaker of Cairo and Michelle Oliver of Killeen, Texas.