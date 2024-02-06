Son to Burton Leon and Cynthia Lyn Hahs of Daisy, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:42 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, Name, Everett Leon. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hahs is the former Cynthia Volz, daughter of Van and Karen Volz of Friedheim. She is a physical therapist assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hahs is the son of Loeta Hahs of Oak Ridge and the late Robert (Bob) Hahs. He is a farmer.
Son to Brandon Paul and Starr Nicole Winchester of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, Name, Roxas Paul. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Winchester is the former Starr Lawless, daughter of Troy Lawless of Morley, Missouri, and Sandra Lawless and Kevin Burchard of Vanduser, Missouri. She works at Morley City Hall. Winchester is the son of Donald and Barbara Winchester of Zalma, Missouri and Carrie Winchester of Chaffee, Missouri. He works at Havco.
Daughter to Fred Eugene Cross and Desrea Cornillia Kasper of Karnak, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:29 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Name, Vyilynndeanna Myttildia Marsatieces. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth daughter. Kasper is the daughter of Karen L. Poole of Cord, Arkansas, and Anthony N. Kasper of Dongola, Illinois. Cross is the son of Freddie L. Cross of Cairo, Illinois, and Glinda Cross of Olmsted, Illinois. He works for Farrow Lumber.
Daughter to Si'Quon Darmez Whitaker and Angellica Mone't Graham of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Name, Karleigh Amira. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Graham is the daughter of Angela Brown and Herschel Graham of Cairo. Whitaker is the son of Darwon Whitaker of Cairo and Michelle Oliver of Killeen, Texas.
Son to Lance and Brittany Amick of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 3:51 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Name, Locklan Timothy. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Amick is the daughter of Joe Stieffermann and Linda Stieffermann of Washington, Missouri. She is a teacher with the Jackson School District. Amick is the son of Mark Amick of Scott City and Gail Amick of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a teacher with the Scott City School District.
Daughter to Ian and Paige Sides of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:33 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Name, Lillianne Rene. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Sides is the daughter of Jon and Johanna Cook of Lafayette, Colorado. Sides is the son of Rene' and Duane Statler of Jackson, and Steve Sides of Lakewood, Colorado.
Son to Nicholas "Nick" and Laura Teichman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Name, Bennett David. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Teichman is the daughter of David and Tami Nenninger of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Teichman is the son of Kathy Keller-Teichman of Jackson, Daryl Cooper of Cape Girardeau, and Brad Teichman of Chaffee, Missouri. He is a firefighter/emergency medical technician with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Daughter to Jacob Elders and Aimee Lathum of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Name, Sophia Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.1 ounces. First child. Lathum is the daughter of Cynthia Lathum of Scott City and Greg Lathum of Sikeston, Missouri. She is a registered nurse in the newborn intensive care unit at Southeast Hospital. Elders is the son of Tammy Elders and Gary Elders of Scott City. He works for Clean Cut Lawn Maintenance.
