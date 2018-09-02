Births 2/9/18

Hendricks

Daughter to Nicholas "Nick" Robert and Sara Jean Hendricks of Brookland, Arkansas, formerly of Marble Hill, Missouri. St. Bernard's Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas, 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Name, Zaylie Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hendricks is the former Sara Brown, daughter of Kenny and Kaye Brown of Marble Hill. Hendricks is the son of Larry and Mary Stephens of Marble Hill and Charles Hendricks of O'Fallon, Illinois. He is employed by Frito-Lay as a remote market manager.

Ivey

Daughter to Christopher Wayne and Danielle Nichole Ivey Sr., of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Name, Marley Essence. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Ivey is the former Danielle Hagan, daughter of David Hagan of Scott City and Tammy Zitter of Cape Girardeau. Ivey is the son of Doyle Wayne Ivey and Linda Kay Letgrate of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a cook at Texas Roadhouse.

Fogle

Son of Joshua Davis and Bria Marie Fogle of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:22 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Name, Brycen Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fogle is the former Bria Wheat, daughter of Laura Marie Wheat of Baldwin, Illinois, and Chad Allen Ellison of Duquoin, Illinois. Fogle is the son of Sheila Marie Abernathy of Friedheim, Missouri, and Bryan Scott Fogle of Chester, Illinois.