Births 2/9/18

Daughter to Nicholas "Nick" Robert and Sara Jean Hendricks of Brookland, Arkansas, formerly of Marble Hill, Missouri. St. Bernard's Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas, 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Name, Zaylie Elizabeth. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Hendricks is the former Sara Brown, daughter of Kenny and Kaye Brown of Marble Hill. Hendricks is the son of Larry and Mary Stephens of Marble Hill and Charles Hendricks of O'Fallon, Illinois. He is employed by Frito-Lay as a remote market manager.
Daughter to Christopher Wayne and Danielle Nichole Ivey Sr., of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Name, Marley Essence. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Ivey is the former Danielle Hagan, daughter of David Hagan of Scott City and Tammy Zitter of Cape Girardeau. Ivey is the son of Doyle Wayne Ivey and Linda Kay Letgrate of Marble Hill, Missouri. He is a cook at Texas Roadhouse.
Son of Joshua Davis and Bria Marie Fogle of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:22 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Name, Brycen Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fogle is the former Bria Wheat, daughter of Laura Marie Wheat of Baldwin, Illinois, and Chad Allen Ellison of Duquoin, Illinois. Fogle is the son of Sheila Marie Abernathy of Friedheim, Missouri, and Bryan Scott Fogle of Chester, Illinois.
Son to Tyler Lynn Ward and Lindsey Brooks Carter of Cooter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:28 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Name, Warren Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Second child, first son. Carter is the former Lindsey Gaskins, daughter of Lisa Gaskins of Cooter. She is a licensed practical nurse at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital. Ward is the son of Penny and Billy Ward of Sedgewickville, Missouri. He is a farmer with Walker Farms.
Son to Heath Ryan and Jennifer Lynn Falkenrath of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Name, Aiden Elric. Weight, 5 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Falkenrath is the former Jennifer Clark, daughter of Linda Clark and Randy Clark of Arnold, Missouri. Falkenrath is the son of Jo Payne and Steve Payne of Jackson. Mr. and Mrs. Falkenrath both work at Culver's.
Son to Darin Eldon and Kelly Nicole Yamnitz of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:08 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Name, Karson David. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Yamnitz is the former Kelly Steinbecker, daughter of David and Doris Steinbecker of Perryville. She is a physical therapist with Therapy Solutions. Yamnitz is the son of David Yamnitz of Perryville and the late Karen Yamnitz. He is an engineer technician with TG Missouri.
Son to Madalyn Michelle Looney of Lilbourn, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:23 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Name, Zavion Lamar. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second son. Looney is the daughter of Tracy Gammons and Gary Looney of Sikeston, Missouri.
