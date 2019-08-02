Births 2/8/19

Son to Ethan and Erika Schrock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:22 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Name, Cooper Hadley. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schrock is the daughter of Phil and Judy Cantoni of Cape Girardeau. She is a cosmetologist at Cape Cuts. Schrock is the son of Paul and Deborah Schrock of Cape Girardeau. He is operations supervisor at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center.
Son to Lucas and Taylor Wilkinson of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:28 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Name, Kaizer Augustus. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.1 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Wilkinson is the daughter of Anthony Eftink of Leopold, and Kevin and Karen Keene of Whitewater. She is employed by Southeast Hospital. Wilkinson is the son of Ron and Kathi Bell of Fruitland, and David and Becky Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Capital Sand Proppants.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.