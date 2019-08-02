All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsFebruary 8, 2019

Births 2/8/19

Son to Ethan and Ericka Schrock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:22 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Name, Cooper Hadley. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schrock is the daughter of Phil and Judy Cantoni of Cape Girardeau. She is a cosmetologist at Cape Cuts. Schrock is the son of Paul and Deborah Schrock of Cape Girardeau. He is operations supervisor at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center...

Southeast Missourian

Schrock

Son to Ethan and Erika Schrock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:22 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Name, Cooper Hadley. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schrock is the daughter of Phil and Judy Cantoni of Cape Girardeau. She is a cosmetologist at Cape Cuts. Schrock is the son of Paul and Deborah Schrock of Cape Girardeau. He is operations supervisor at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wilkinson

Son to Lucas and Taylor Wilkinson of Leopold, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:28 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Name, Kaizer Augustus. Weight, 7 pounds, 15.1 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Wilkinson is the daughter of Anthony Eftink of Leopold, and Kevin and Karen Keene of Whitewater. She is employed by Southeast Hospital. Wilkinson is the son of Ron and Kathi Bell of Fruitland, and David and Becky Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri. He works for Capital Sand Proppants.

Story Tags
Births
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 29
Police report 11-30-24
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy