Births 2/8/18

Foote

Son to Thomas Michael and Caroline Foote of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Name, Charles Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Foote is the former Caroline Burdin, daughter of David and Sarah Burdin of Cape Girardeau. She is manager of Ciao Ristorante + Enoteca. Foote is the son of Mike and Diane Foote of St. Charles, Missouri. He handles commercial truck insurance sales for Precision Insurance and Financial Services, Inc.