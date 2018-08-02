Births 2/8/18

Daughter to Justin Ambrose and Ann Marissa Jansen of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Name, Kennedy Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 15.8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jansen is the former Ann Holtkamp, daughter of Vince and Julie Holtkamp of Centralia, Illinois. She is a prevention advocate at Southeast Missouri State University. Jansen is the son of Ambrose and Mary Jansen of Leopold, Missouri. He is a TPS specialist with Toyoda Gosei.
Son to Thomas Michael and Caroline Foote of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Name, Charles Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Foote is the former Caroline Burdin, daughter of David and Sarah Burdin of Cape Girardeau. She is manager of Ciao Ristorante + Enoteca. Foote is the son of Mike and Diane Foote of St. Charles, Missouri. He handles commercial truck insurance sales for Precision Insurance and Financial Services, Inc.
