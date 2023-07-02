Births 2/7/23

Ordonia

Son to Trenton Ordonia and Madison Sorbello of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Name, Jordan Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Sorbello is the daughter of Mindy Sorbello of Jackson and Dustin Sievers of Jackson. She works at Hardee's. Ordonia is the son of Heather Ordonia of Jackson and Chris Ordonia of Jackson. He works at ATA Legends Martial Arts.

Weatherspoon

Daughter to Ethan and Lacey Weatherspoon of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Name, Charlee Quinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Weatherspoon is the daughter of John and Robin Barrett of Dayton, Tennessee. Weatherspoon is the son of Jim and Joyce Cliff of Scott City. He works for Ingram Barge Co.