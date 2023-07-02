All sections
February 7, 2023

Births 2/7/23

Southeast Missourian

Morrill

Son to Karson and Alisha Morrill of Sturdivant, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023. Name, Knox Norman. Weight, 4 pounds, 4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Morrill is the daughter of Scotty and Melinda Hendrix of Sturdivant and Michelle Steimle of Swinton, Missouri. She works for United HealthCare. Morrill is the son of Keith and Helen Morrill of Cape Girardeau. He works for ASA Asphalt.

Ordonia

Son to Trenton Ordonia and Madison Sorbello of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Name, Jordan Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Sorbello is the daughter of Mindy Sorbello of Jackson and Dustin Sievers of Jackson. She works at Hardee's. Ordonia is the son of Heather Ordonia of Jackson and Chris Ordonia of Jackson. He works at ATA Legends Martial Arts.

Weatherspoon

Daughter to Ethan and Lacey Weatherspoon of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Name, Charlee Quinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Weatherspoon is the daughter of John and Robin Barrett of Dayton, Tennessee. Weatherspoon is the son of Jim and Joyce Cliff of Scott City. He works for Ingram Barge Co.

Births
