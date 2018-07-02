Births 2/7/18

Petton

Son to Stash Dean and Lindsey Renee Petton of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:26 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Name, Greyson Davis. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Petton is the former Lindsey Davis, daughter of Ron and Nancy Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Mowear USA in Patton. Petton is the son of Stan and Jeannie Petton of Marquand, Missouri. He works for the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office.

Kindle

Son to Reggie Earl Kindle and Jessica Renee Ruffin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Name, Zamear Marshon. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Ruffin is the daughter of Rosalind Thomas of Cape Girardeau and the late Andrew Ruffin. Kindle is the son of Earl Pryor of Tamms, Illinois, and Twila Kindle of Chicago. He works for Gilster-Mary Lee.

Hodge

Son to McKayla Suzanne Hodge, Southeast Hospital, 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Name, Kyland Jeremiah. Weight, 7 pounds, 8.2 ounces. Second son. Hodge is the daughter of Andrea Hodge of Advance, Missouri, and Chris Talley of Zalma, Missouri. She is employed by the Gibson Recovery Center.