Births 2/7/18

Daughter to Timothy Brett and Kristen Nicole Seiter of Dexter, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Name, Blakelee Kate. Weight, 2 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Seiter is the former Kristen Mick, daughter of Regina and Stan Mick of Dexter. She is a fourth-grade teacher with the Dexter School District. Seiter is the son of Wendy and Donnie Dean of Van Buren, Arkansas, and Steve and Diane Seiter of Wappapello, Missouri.
Son to Jasonee Hughes of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:56 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. Name, Jeremiah Da'Shannon Zyher. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Hughes is the daughter of Sherry Burton of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Stash Dean and Lindsey Renee Petton of Patton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:26 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Name, Greyson Davis. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Petton is the former Lindsey Davis, daughter of Ron and Nancy Davis of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by Mowear USA in Patton. Petton is the son of Stan and Jeannie Petton of Marquand, Missouri. He works for the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office.
Son to Reggie Earl Kindle and Jessica Renee Ruffin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Name, Zamear Marshon. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Ruffin is the daughter of Rosalind Thomas of Cape Girardeau and the late Andrew Ruffin. Kindle is the son of Earl Pryor of Tamms, Illinois, and Twila Kindle of Chicago. He works for Gilster-Mary Lee.
Son to McKayla Suzanne Hodge, Southeast Hospital, 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Name, Kyland Jeremiah. Weight, 7 pounds, 8.2 ounces. Second son. Hodge is the daughter of Andrea Hodge of Advance, Missouri, and Chris Talley of Zalma, Missouri. She is employed by the Gibson Recovery Center.
