Births 2/7/17

Salas

Daughter to Carlos R. and Dawn M. Salas of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Name, Penelope Yuritzi-Dawn. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Salas is the former Dawn Hodges, daughter of Kim Kennebeck and Ed Hodges of Waterloo, Illinois. Salas is the son of Rene Salas of Michoacan, Mexico, and Isabel Avendano of Oaxaca, Mexico. He is an insurance agent with Precision Insurance and Financial Services, Inc.

Weathers

Daughter to Ronald Bert Weathers Jr. and Chelsea Renee Williams of Dexter, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Name, Amirah Renee. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Williams is the daughter of James and Lori Williams of Whitewater and Theresa and Ronald Holdiness of Scott City. She is a certified nurse assistant at Crowley Ridge Care Center. Weathers is the son of Ronald B. Weathers Sr. of Dexter and the late Teresa Black. He is a line worker at Dexter BBQ.