Births 2/6/20

Paylor

Son to Dusty Ray Paylor and Marisela Alvarez of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:34 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Name, Thor William. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Ms. Alvarez is the daughter of Dawn J. Alvarez of Dexter, Missouri. Paylor is the son of William and Marsha Paylor of Advance. The couple works at Walmart in Dexter.

Limbaugh

Daughter to Christopher Ross and Ashton Nichole Limbaugh of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:52 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Name, Huntleigh Inez. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Limbaugh is the daughter of Randy Elfrink of Scott City and Jennifer Johnson of Scott City. She is a certified occupational therapy assistant at Chateau Girardeau. Limbaugh is the son of Wendi Limbaugh of Benton, Missouri. He is a sprinkler fitter at Hi-Tech Fire Protection.

Graff

Son to Robert Charles Graff and Vanessa Antoinette Simpson of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Name, Ryker Charles. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth son. Ms. Simpson is the daughter of Dennis and Susan Lowe of Benton. She works at County Seat Cafe. Graff is the son of John Graff of Scott City and Janice Eldridge of Chaffee, Missouri. He works at Southern Illinois Motor Xpress.

Dzik

Son to Jacob Christopher and Lani Nicole Dzik of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:27 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Name, Rowan Everett. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dzik is the daughter of Bill and Donna Buerck of Perryville. She is a physical therapy assistant at Aging Well Healthcare. Dzik is the son of Stan and Angie Dzik of Perryville. He is a police officer for the city of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

Clewis

Daughter to Cody Jeremiah and Brittney Nicole Clewis of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:04 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Name, Coralynn Alice. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Clewis is the daughter of Tim and Dawn Leimbach of Perryville and Susan and James Brotherton of Patton, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Clewis is the son of Steven Clewis Sr. of Perryville and Sharon Boydston of Michigan. He works at Gilster Mary Lee.

Williams

Daughter to Cody Lee Williams and Taylor Bryce-Lashay Luebbers of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:34 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Name, Tamra Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Ms. Luebbers is the daughter of Bobby Luebbers of Cape Girardeau and Tammy Gifford of East Prairie, Missouri. She works in private in-home care. Williams is the son of Jamie and Cody Reed of Sikeston. He works at Five-Star Truck Wash.

Puckett

Daughter to Joshua Wayne and Ashley Dawn Puckett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:32 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Name, Ella Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Mrs. Puckett is the daughter of John and Laura Robinson of Jackson. She is a registered nurse in the NICU at Saint Francis Medical Center. Puckett is the son of Mary Puckett of Oran, Missouri. He is Internet manager at Van Matre Buick GMC Cadillac.

Flack

Son to Spencer Stephen and Kaley Chenelle Flack of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Name, Easton Josiah. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Flack is the daughter of Gary McMinn of Jackson and Lisa and Basil Holmes of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Flack is the son of Steve and Blair Flack of Lee's Summit, Missouri. He is a foreman at Bootheel Fence.