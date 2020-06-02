Births 2/6/20

Son to Dusty Ray Paylor and Marisela Alvarez of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:34 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Name, Thor William. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Ms. Alvarez is the daughter of Dawn J. Alvarez of Dexter, Missouri. Paylor is the son of William and Marsha Paylor of Advance. The couple works at Walmart in Dexter.
Daughter to Christopher Ross and Ashton Nichole Limbaugh of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:52 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Name, Huntleigh Inez. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Mrs. Limbaugh is the daughter of Randy Elfrink of Scott City and Jennifer Johnson of Scott City. She is a certified occupational therapy assistant at Chateau Girardeau. Limbaugh is the son of Wendi Limbaugh of Benton, Missouri. He is a sprinkler fitter at Hi-Tech Fire Protection.
Son to Robert Charles Graff and Vanessa Antoinette Simpson of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Name, Ryker Charles. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth son. Ms. Simpson is the daughter of Dennis and Susan Lowe of Benton. She works at County Seat Cafe. Graff is the son of John Graff of Scott City and Janice Eldridge of Chaffee, Missouri. He works at Southern Illinois Motor Xpress.
Son to Jacob Christopher and Lani Nicole Dzik of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:27 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Name, Rowan Everett. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dzik is the daughter of Bill and Donna Buerck of Perryville. She is a physical therapy assistant at Aging Well Healthcare. Dzik is the son of Stan and Angie Dzik of Perryville. He is a police officer for the city of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
Daughter to Cody Jeremiah and Brittney Nicole Clewis of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:04 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Name, Coralynn Alice. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Clewis is the daughter of Tim and Dawn Leimbach of Perryville and Susan and James Brotherton of Patton, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Clewis is the son of Steven Clewis Sr. of Perryville and Sharon Boydston of Michigan. He works at Gilster Mary Lee.
Daughter to Cody Lee Williams and Taylor Bryce-Lashay Luebbers of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:34 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Name, Tamra Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Ms. Luebbers is the daughter of Bobby Luebbers of Cape Girardeau and Tammy Gifford of East Prairie, Missouri. She works in private in-home care. Williams is the son of Jamie and Cody Reed of Sikeston. He works at Five-Star Truck Wash.
Daughter to Joshua Wayne and Ashley Dawn Puckett of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:32 p.m Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Name, Ella Grace. Weight, 9 pounds, 5 ounces. Mrs. Puckett is the daughter of John and Laura Robinson of Jackson. She is a registered nurse in the NICU at Saint Francis Medical Center. Puckett is the son of Mary Puckett of Oran, Missouri. He is Internet manager at Van Matre Buick GMC Cadillac.
Son to Spencer Stephen and Kaley Chenelle Flack of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Name, Easton Josiah. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Mrs. Flack is the daughter of Gary McMinn of Jackson and Lisa and Basil Holmes of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Flack is the son of Steve and Blair Flack of Lee's Summit, Missouri. He is a foreman at Bootheel Fence.
Son to Mark and Laurie Carlton of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:04 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Name, Atlas William. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Carlton is the daughter of Steve and Linda Krener of Smithton, Illinois. She is a clinical dietitian for SoutheastHEALTH. Carlton is the son of Editha and Brad Smith of Frohna, Missouri and the late Thomas Carlton. He is operations manager at Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures.
Son to Jeff and Kelley Branch of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:43 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Name, Jack David. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Branch is the daughter of Brent and Pat Good of Jackson. She works for Cape Girardeau Public Schools. Branch is the son of Art and Janet Branch of Poughkeepsie, Arkansas. He works at Americare, Inc.
Daughter to Joshua and Carrie Thacker of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Name, Ember Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Thacker is the daughter of Steve and Effie Hughes of Morehouse, Missouri. Thacker is the son of Ray and Linda Thacker of Portageville, Missouri.
Son to Donald Hanebrink Jr. and Shanda Steinnerd of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Name, Donald Lee III. Weight, 6 pounds. Fourth child, second son. Ms. Steinnerd is the daughter of Tim Steinnerd of Leopold, Missouri and Sandy Jones of Jackson. She is a cook for SoutheastHEALTH. Hanebrink is the son of Donald Sr. and Tina Hanebrink of Cape Girardeau. He works in customer service at Discount Smoke Shoppe.
Son to David Koeller and Sarah Noce of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 8:27 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Name, Reagan Jessi Jameson. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son.
Daughter to Jeremy and Alice Bryant of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Name, Freyja Leeann. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bryant is the daughter of Randy and Alice Quigley of Jackson. She works at SADI. Bryant is the son of Melinda Hensley of Sikteson.
Daughter to Christopher Lee Conway and Desiree Nicole Rogers of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:27 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Name, Aubrey Nicole. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Ms. Rogers is the daughter of Kevin Menz of Scott City and Brandy Rogers of Scott City. Conway is the son of Scott and Mindy Harper of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Lance and Shannon Neal of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:14 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Name, Evelyn Delaina. Weight, 7 pounds, 1.4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Neal is the daughter of Paul and Sherry James of Cape Girardeau. She works at Southeast Pharmacy. Neal is the son of Larry and Diane Neal of Cape Girardeau. He works at PS James Enterprises.
