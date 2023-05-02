Births 2/5/23

Rogers

Son to Hunter Steven Rogers and Eliza Victoria Shirrell of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:24 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Name, Malcolm Don. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Shirrell is the daughter of Heather Shirrell and Nathan Shirrell of Advance. Rogers is the son of Christina Fornkohl and Mark Rogers Jr. of Zalma, Missouri. Shirrell and Rogers are both employed by McDonald's.

Britton

Daughter to Torre James Britton and Ashton Drew Dobyns of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Name, Kaylee Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Dobyns is the daughter of Kelly Bryant of Benton. Britton is the son of William Britton of Sesser, Illinois.

Eldridge

Son to Hunter Cole Eldridge and Kathryn Ann Summerfield of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Name, Eli Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Summerfield is the daughter of Amy Summerfield and Scott Summerfield of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Eldridge is the son of Mirenda Jaco and Darrell Jaco of Marble Hill. He works for Mike Morris Lawn and Garden.

Amerson-Ketchum

Daughter to Breanna Marie Ketchum of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Name, A'Lani Noel. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ketchum is the daughter of Karl Ketchum and Shelly Ferguson of Morley, Missouri. She is employed by Popeyes.

Hobeck

Son to Darrin Lathen Hobeck and Crystal Dawn Edwards of Daisy, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Name, Lathen Walker. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Edwards is the daughter of Mark Edwards and Jean Douglas of Millersville. She is employed by Perry County Memorial Hospital. Hobeck is the son of Ron and Janette Hobeck of Daisy. He is employed by Forklifts of Cape Girardeau.

Bateman

Daughter to Ashlyn Lashae Bateman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Name, Leda Ellia-Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Bateman is the daughter of Angela and Travis Monroe of Cape Girardeau.

Jansen

Daughter to Cole Thomas and Amber Lynne Jansen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:02 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Name, Gwendolyn Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jansen is the former Amber Holcomb, daughter of Doug and Jeri Holcomb of Cape Girardeau. She is a respiratory therapist with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Jansen is the son of Steve Jansen and Cheryl Jansen of Jackson. He is a program engineer with Flight Safety International.

McCutchen

Son to Ezra Malachi and Katelin Isabella McCutchen of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Name, Avery Malachi. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Mrs. McCutchen is the former Katelin Taber, daughter of Crystal Taber and Chadd Taber of Sikeston. She is a pharmacy technician at Sikeston Medicenter. McCutchen is the son of Tabitha McCutchen and Keith McCutchen of East Prairie, Missouri. He is a deckhand with CGB Waterfront Services.