Births 2/5/23

Son to Hunter Steven Rogers and Eliza Victoria Shirrell of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:24 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Name, Malcolm Don. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Shirrell is the daughter of Heather Shirrell and Nathan Shirrell of Advance. Rogers is the son of Christina Fornkohl and Mark Rogers Jr. of Zalma, Missouri. Shirrell and Rogers are both employed by McDonald's.
Daughter to Torre James Britton and Ashton Drew Dobyns of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Name, Kaylee Jean. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Dobyns is the daughter of Kelly Bryant of Benton. Britton is the son of William Britton of Sesser, Illinois.
Son to Hunter Cole Eldridge and Kathryn Ann Summerfield of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Name, Eli Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Summerfield is the daughter of Amy Summerfield and Scott Summerfield of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Eldridge is the son of Mirenda Jaco and Darrell Jaco of Marble Hill. He works for Mike Morris Lawn and Garden.
Daughter to Breanna Marie Ketchum of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Name, A'Lani Noel. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ketchum is the daughter of Karl Ketchum and Shelly Ferguson of Morley, Missouri. She is employed by Popeyes.
Son to Darrin Lathen Hobeck and Crystal Dawn Edwards of Daisy, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Name, Lathen Walker. Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Edwards is the daughter of Mark Edwards and Jean Douglas of Millersville. She is employed by Perry County Memorial Hospital. Hobeck is the son of Ron and Janette Hobeck of Daisy. He is employed by Forklifts of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Ashlyn Lashae Bateman of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Name, Leda Ellia-Sue. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Bateman is the daughter of Angela and Travis Monroe of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Cole Thomas and Amber Lynne Jansen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:02 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Name, Gwendolyn Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jansen is the former Amber Holcomb, daughter of Doug and Jeri Holcomb of Cape Girardeau. She is a respiratory therapist with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Jansen is the son of Steve Jansen and Cheryl Jansen of Jackson. He is a program engineer with Flight Safety International.
Son to Ezra Malachi and Katelin Isabella McCutchen of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Name, Avery Malachi. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Mrs. McCutchen is the former Katelin Taber, daughter of Crystal Taber and Chadd Taber of Sikeston. She is a pharmacy technician at Sikeston Medicenter. McCutchen is the son of Tabitha McCutchen and Keith McCutchen of East Prairie, Missouri. He is a deckhand with CGB Waterfront Services.
Son to Jordan Alexander and Whitnie Carol Ward of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Name, Connor Lane. Weight, 9 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Ward is the former Whitnie Smith, daughter of Sharon Smith and Randy Smith of McClure, Illinois. She is a respiratory therapist with Saint Francis Healthcare System. Ward is the son of Ruthie Mauk of Jackson and Kevin Ward of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Matthew John and Alexa Rae Muench of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Name, Kol Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Sixth child, second son. Mrs. Muench is the former Alexa Whiteside, daughter of Pamela Whiteside-Sample of Scott City. Muench is the son of Allen Muench and Mary Steele of Perryville, Missouri.
Son to Tyson Gilbert and Sarah Marie Zoellner of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:07 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Name, Blake Michael. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Zoellner is the former Sarah Grindstaff, daughter of the late Michael Grindstaff and the late Susan Grindstaff. She is a registered nurse in labor and delivery at Mercy Jefferson Hospital. Zoellner is the son of Bradley Zoellner and Donna Zoellner of Perryville. He is a project manager at Richardet Floor Covering.
Son to Jared Mahlon and Emily Anne Thomas of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Name, Matthew Patrick. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Thomas is the former Emily Huber, daughter of Patty Huber of Jackson and the late Nick Huber. She is a kindergarten teacher at Immaculate Conception School in Jackson. Thomas is the son of Jimmy Thomas and Robin Thomas of Cape Girardeau. He is a lineman with Citizen's Electric.
Son to Derek Joseph and Candice Nadine Lancaster of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:53 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Name, Theodore Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Lancaster is the former Candice Tillman, daughter of Matthew and Cindy Tillman of Marble Hill. She is a preschool teacher at Bright Horizons. Lancaster is the son of Robert and Judy Browning of Boise, Idaho. He works in manufacturing for TG Missouri.
Daughter to David Andrew and Jessica Sue Adams of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Name, Kimber LouElle. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Adams is the daughter of Michael and Rachael Smith of Mill Spring, Missouri. She is a paraprofessional with the Perry County School District. Adams is the son of Tim and Alice Adams of Vulcan, Missouri. He is a driver with Kranawetter Transport.
Daughter to Clayton Cooper and Erin Marie Randol of Whitewater, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:37 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Name, Leni Paige. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Randol is the former Erin Fields, daughter of Mark and Donna Taake. Randol is the son of Doug and Connie Randol. He works for Penzel Construction.
Daughter to Daniel Bradley and Constance "Grace" Racquel James Jr. of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Name, Caroline Gracelynn Raquel. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. James is the former Constance Wiggs, daughter of Paula Roxanne Gates of Jackson and Phillip Scott Wiggs of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. James is the son of Daniel Bradley James of Leopold, Missouri, and Kristie Lynn Fisher of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is employed by Greenbrier Companies of Jackson.
Son to Torrell Lamont Hunt and Shaquailya K. Osler and Torrell Lamont Hunt of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Name, Torreon Lamont. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Osler is the daughter of Konita Osler of Cairo, Illinois, and Dewayne Moore of Benton Harbor, Michigan. Hunt is the son of Velma Hunt and Darryl Johnson of Cairo. He works for Quality Packaging Industries.
