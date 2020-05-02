Births 2/5/20

Calhoun

Son to Michael Brandon and Kayla Marie Calhoun of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Name, Braxten Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Calhoun is the daughter of Scott and Jodi Treece of Wolf Lake. She is a receptionist at Heartland Veterinary Care. Calhoun is the son of Brian and Missy Calhoun of Jonesboro, Illinois. He works construction for Cook Sales Inc.

Hunt

Daughter to Kevin Eugene Hunt Jr. and Brittney Jordan Trapp of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Name, Aiyana Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Ms. Trapp is the daughter of Christopher Trapp Sr. and Wendy Gentry, both of Cape Girardeau. She works at Pear Tree Inn in Cape Girardeau. Trapp is the son of Kevin Hunt Sr. of Cape Girardeau and Debbie Moss of Scott City. He works at Havco.

Bettinger

Daughter to Alex Glover and Brittney Paige Bettinger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Camryn Blake. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bettinger is the daughter of Randy and Julie Bohannon of Sikeston, Missouri. She is an operating room surgical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bettinger is the son of Mark Bettinger of St. Louis and Nancy Glover of Cape Girardeau. He is operations manager at NAPA Auto Tire and Parts.

Freiheit

Son to Joshua Paul and Angela Marie Freiheit of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:29 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Wendell Timin. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Freiheit is the daughter of Don Heuring of Dutchtown and Myra Johnston of Fredericktown, Missouri. Freiheit is the son of Paul Freiheit of Fredericktown and Michelle Box of Middlefield, Missouri. The couple works at Wesbecher Construction.

Costephens

Daughter to Thomas Lawson Costephens and Destiny Rose Cook of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Amelia Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Ms. Cook is the daughter of Jeffrey and Viki Cook of Oran, Missouri. She is a customer relationship assistant at the Bank of Missouri. Costephens is the son of Chip and Carla Costephens of Silva, Missouri. He is a laborer at W.W. Wood Products.

Bell

Daughter to Trae Charles and Chelsey Leeann Bell of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:14 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Name, Brooklynn Kennedy. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bell is the daughter of Jerry Green of Marble Hill and the late Lisa Green. Bell is the daughter of Joseph and Jenny Bell of Sedgewickville, Missouri and Bonney Clark of Marble Hill. He works at TG Missouri.

Pesina

Daughter to Michael Manuel Pesina and Bobbie Jo Roberson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:39 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Name, Gemma Elizabeth. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Ms. Roberson is the daughter of Gerry Roberson of Greenville, Missouri and Pam Vansickle of Delta. Pesina is the son of Larry Houchins of Wappapello, Missouri and Olivia Pesina of Jackson. He works at Townsend.