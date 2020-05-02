Births 2/5/20

Son to Michael Brandon and Kayla Marie Calhoun of Wolf Lake, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Name, Braxten Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Calhoun is the daughter of Scott and Jodi Treece of Wolf Lake. She is a receptionist at Heartland Veterinary Care. Calhoun is the son of Brian and Missy Calhoun of Jonesboro, Illinois. He works construction for Cook Sales Inc.
Daughter to Kevin Eugene Hunt Jr. and Brittney Jordan Trapp of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Name, Aiyana Jade. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Ms. Trapp is the daughter of Christopher Trapp Sr. and Wendy Gentry, both of Cape Girardeau. She works at Pear Tree Inn in Cape Girardeau. Trapp is the son of Kevin Hunt Sr. of Cape Girardeau and Debbie Moss of Scott City. He works at Havco.
Daughter to Alex Glover and Brittney Paige Bettinger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Camryn Blake. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Bettinger is the daughter of Randy and Julie Bohannon of Sikeston, Missouri. She is an operating room surgical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Bettinger is the son of Mark Bettinger of St. Louis and Nancy Glover of Cape Girardeau. He is operations manager at NAPA Auto Tire and Parts.
Son to Joshua Paul and Angela Marie Freiheit of Glen Allen, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:29 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Wendell Timin. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Freiheit is the daughter of Don Heuring of Dutchtown and Myra Johnston of Fredericktown, Missouri. Freiheit is the son of Paul Freiheit of Fredericktown and Michelle Box of Middlefield, Missouri. The couple works at Wesbecher Construction.
Daughter to Thomas Lawson Costephens and Destiny Rose Cook of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Amelia Jane. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Ms. Cook is the daughter of Jeffrey and Viki Cook of Oran, Missouri. She is a customer relationship assistant at the Bank of Missouri. Costephens is the son of Chip and Carla Costephens of Silva, Missouri. He is a laborer at W.W. Wood Products.
Daughter to Trae Charles and Chelsey Leeann Bell of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:14 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Name, Brooklynn Kennedy. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Bell is the daughter of Jerry Green of Marble Hill and the late Lisa Green. Bell is the daughter of Joseph and Jenny Bell of Sedgewickville, Missouri and Bonney Clark of Marble Hill. He works at TG Missouri.
Daughter to Michael Manuel Pesina and Bobbie Jo Roberson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:39 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Name, Gemma Elizabeth. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Ms. Roberson is the daughter of Gerry Roberson of Greenville, Missouri and Pam Vansickle of Delta. Pesina is the son of Larry Houchins of Wappapello, Missouri and Olivia Pesina of Jackson. He works at Townsend.
Son to Cody Michael and Emily Grace Harris of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:49 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Name, Maverick Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Harris is the daughter of Harlan and Julie Elfrink of Leopold. She is a physician assistant at Hamilton Memorial Hospital. Harris is the son of Eric and April Harris of Jackson. He is an auto body technician at Harris Auto body and Frame in Jackson.
Son to Tarneshina Simone Gillespie of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:53 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Name, Chase Jharelle. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, first son.
Son to Jovonne Danielle Banks of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:24 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Name, Kai River. Weight, 2 pounds, 4.5 ounces. Third child, second son. Ms. Banks is th edaughter of Yolanda Banks of Haywood City, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Michael Cody Palmer and Marie Kay Lufcy of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:01 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Name, Westen Scott. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Third child, second son. Ms. Lufcy is the daughter of Terry Lufcy of Benton and Vanessa Peaterson of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at Dollar General in Benton. Palmer is the son of Gary and Melanie Poe of Bradford, Tennessee.
Son to Collin Alan and Haley Jo Diane Schabbing of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Name, Luke Collins. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Schabbing is the daughter of Chuck Dickerson of Jackson and Carlis Dickerson of Cape Girardeau. She works at Cape Small Animal Clinic. Schabbing is the son of Steve and Michele Schabbing of Cape Girardeau. He works at SEMO Farm.
Son to Xavier Frederick Calvillo and Jessica Mae Hicks of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:02 a.m. Jan. 7, 2020. Name, Rowan William. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Ms. Hicks is the daughter of Ralph and Teresa Hicks of Oran. Calvillo is the son of Al Calvillo of Livonia, Michigan and Jim and Connie Odien of Wyandotte, Michigan. He works for the Department of Corrections at Southeast Correctional Center.
Daughter to Lucas Ryan McMahan and Renee Lynn Sauerbrunn of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:26 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Name, Sadie Jane. Weight, 5 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Ms. Sauerbrunn is the daughter of Larry and Treesa Sauerbrunn of Olmsted, Illinois. She is a MHT 3 at Choate Mental Health and Development Center in Anna, Illinois. McMahan is the son of Shaun and Deneen McMahan of Grand Tower, Illinois. He is a SSW at Choate Mental Health and Development Center.
Son to Bailey Morgan Manley of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:16 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Name, Maverick Gage. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Ms. Manley is the daughter of Chris and Natalie Manley of Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.