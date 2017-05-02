All sections
RecordsFebruary 5, 2017

Births 2/5/17

Thurman

Daughter to Damian Joseph and Chelsey Renee Thurman of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:06 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Name, Skylar Gene. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Thurman is the former Chelsey Jordan, daughter of Kevin and Lora Jordan of Morehouse, Missouri. She is a customer-service representative with Domino's. Thurman is the son of Chad and Sheila Thurman of Sikeston. He is a machine operator with Alan Wire.

Unterreiner

Daughter to Aaron Matthew and Britnie Paige Unterreiner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Name, Henley Ava. Weight, 6 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Unterreiner is the daughter of Rebecca and Scott Wright of Gordonville and Jerry Jones of Oak Ridge. She is employed by Rent Semo. Unterreiner is the son of Sharon Unterreiner of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Albert Unterreiner. He is employed by Golf Etc.

