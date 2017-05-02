Births 2/5/17

Unterreiner

Daughter to Aaron Matthew and Britnie Paige Unterreiner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Name, Henley Ava. Weight, 6 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Unterreiner is the daughter of Rebecca and Scott Wright of Gordonville and Jerry Jones of Oak Ridge. She is employed by Rent Semo. Unterreiner is the son of Sharon Unterreiner of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Albert Unterreiner. He is employed by Golf Etc.