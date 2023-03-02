Births 2/3/23

Son to Matt and Halie Howard of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 12:07 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Name, Noah Reid. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Howard is the daughter of Erin Borgfield and Richard Deimund of Jackson. She works at Community Counseling Center. Howard is the son of Don and Margaret Howard of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Jared and Megan Murray of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Name, Freya Taylor. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Murray is the daughter of Matt Randolph and Nancy Randolph of Jackson. She is employed by the Southeastern Missouri Area Health Education Center. Murray is the son of LaDonna Murray of Cape Girardeau and Carl Murray. He works at Saxony High School.
Son to Corey and Tori Drum of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 7:42 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Name, McCoy Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Drum is the daughter of Genni Ourth of Delta and Steve Burton of Morley, Missouri. Drum is the son of Randy and Linda Drum of Millersville. He works for MKC Hauling.
Daughter to Shaun Fisher and Brittany Garland of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Name, Irene Fay. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Garland is the daughter of Jennifer Garland and Jackie Garland of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Fisher is the son of John Pitts of Benton, Missouri. He works in management at Target.
Son to Jesse and Jessica Lankford of Perryville, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Name, Micah Allen. Weight, 8.2 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Lankford is the daughter of Jason Stueve and Linda Stueve of Altenburg, Missouri. She works for the Association of the Miraculous Medal. Lankford is the son of Roger and Janis Lankford of Perryville. He is employed by Ready Mix Concrete.
Son to Scott Edmonds and Linsie Locklear of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:57 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Name, Lawsen Ray. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Locklear is the daughter of Carol Burk and Gary Burk of Cape Girardeau. She is a stay-at-home mom. Edmonds is the son of Tom "Brute" Edmonds of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Robin Ogborn of Jackson. He is a laborer with Dowd Co.
Daughter to Blake and Sydney Hagedorn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:28 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Name, Collins Claire. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hagedorn is the daughter of Mary Carter and Bob Carter of Portageville, Missouri. She works at Southeast Hospital. Hagedorn is the son of Rick Hagedorn and Kim Hagedorn of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Little River Drainage District.
Daughter to Ty and Hannah Priggel of Oran, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:21 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Name, Mari. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Priggel is the daughter of Robert Pilsner and Gay Pilsner of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Guardian Angel School. Priggel is the son of Marty Priggel and Cindy Priggel of Oran. He works for Legacy Farms.
Daughter to Caylen Ballard and Mo~ne Houston of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Name, Cayleigh Love. Weight, 4 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter.
