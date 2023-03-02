Births 2/3/23

Howard

Son to Matt and Halie Howard of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 12:07 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Name, Noah Reid. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Howard is the daughter of Erin Borgfield and Richard Deimund of Jackson. She works at Community Counseling Center. Howard is the son of Don and Margaret Howard of Jackson. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.

Murray

Daughter to Jared and Megan Murray of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Name, Freya Taylor. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Murray is the daughter of Matt Randolph and Nancy Randolph of Jackson. She is employed by the Southeastern Missouri Area Health Education Center. Murray is the son of LaDonna Murray of Cape Girardeau and Carl Murray. He works at Saxony High School.

Drum

Son to Corey and Tori Drum of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 7:42 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Name, McCoy Scott. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Drum is the daughter of Genni Ourth of Delta and Steve Burton of Morley, Missouri. Drum is the son of Randy and Linda Drum of Millersville. He works for MKC Hauling.

Fisher

Daughter to Shaun Fisher and Brittany Garland of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Name, Irene Fay. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Garland is the daughter of Jennifer Garland and Jackie Garland of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Fisher is the son of John Pitts of Benton, Missouri. He works in management at Target.