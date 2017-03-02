Births 2/3/17

Babich

Son to Joey G. and Taylor C. Babich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Name, Zion Samuel. Weight, 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Babich is the former Taylor Snead, daughter of Jeremy Snead and Stephanie Marsaglia of Decatur, Illinois. She is a registered nurse. Babich is the son of Samuel and Debra Babich of Mount Zion, Illinois. He is a campus- outreach minister.

McDowell

Daughter to Lyle Everett and Kelly Nicole McDowell of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:04 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Name, Nora Adrian. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McDowell is the former Kelly Prather, daughter of Dave and Tracy Prather of Anna and Dave and Marcie Heuerman of Effingham, Illinois. McDowell is the son of Roger McDowell and Glenda McDowell of Louisville, Illinois. He is employed by Southern Illinois Electric Co-op.

VanGennip

Son to Darren Joseph and Andrea Marie VanGennip of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:36 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Name, Tennyson John. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. VanGennip is the former Andrea Hustedde, daughter of Thomas and Janice Hustedde of Breese, Illinois. She is a veterinary technician with Skyview Animal Clinic. VanGennip is a crop consultant with MFA Inc.

Zurbriggen

Son to Ashley Marie Geiser of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Name, Emmet Caelum. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, second son. Geiser is the former Ashley Gibson, daughter of Tina Dodson and Kenneth Dodson of Scott City. She is employed by Mercato di Rodi.