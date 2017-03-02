Births 2/3/17

Son to Joey G. and Taylor C. Babich of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:29 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Name, Zion Samuel. Weight, 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Babich is the former Taylor Snead, daughter of Jeremy Snead and Stephanie Marsaglia of Decatur, Illinois. She is a registered nurse. Babich is the son of Samuel and Debra Babich of Mount Zion, Illinois. He is a campus- outreach minister.
Daughter to Lyle Everett and Kelly Nicole McDowell of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:04 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Name, Nora Adrian. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McDowell is the former Kelly Prather, daughter of Dave and Tracy Prather of Anna and Dave and Marcie Heuerman of Effingham, Illinois. McDowell is the son of Roger McDowell and Glenda McDowell of Louisville, Illinois. He is employed by Southern Illinois Electric Co-op.
Son to Darren Joseph and Andrea Marie VanGennip of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:36 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Name, Tennyson John. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. VanGennip is the former Andrea Hustedde, daughter of Thomas and Janice Hustedde of Breese, Illinois. She is a veterinary technician with Skyview Animal Clinic. VanGennip is a crop consultant with MFA Inc.
Son to Ashley Marie Geiser of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:05 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Name, Emmet Caelum. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, second son. Geiser is the former Ashley Gibson, daughter of Tina Dodson and Kenneth Dodson of Scott City. She is employed by Mercato di Rodi.
Daughter to Joshua Kendall and Danae Marie Estes of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:18 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Name, Mylee Sage. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Estes is the former Danae Douglas, daughter of Teresa McDowell and Duane Douglas of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Estes is the son of Sandra Estes of Glenallen, Missouri. He is a lead man/deckhand with Luhr Brothers Inc.
Daughter to Dylan Ray and Haley Michelle DiBenedetto of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:04 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Name, Lesia Storm. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. DiBenedetto is the former Haley Hale, daughter of Sandra and Doc Hale of McClure, Illinois, and Shawn and Ashley Hale of McClure. DeBenedetto is the son of Lisa and Kevin Poppen of Perryville and Jimmy Webb and Paula Clarkson of Chester, Illinois. He is employed by the Perryville Stave Company.
Son to Cody Dewayne Johnson and Samantha Clanci Flori of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:13 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Name, Matthew Richard. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Seventh child, fifth son. Flori is the former Samantha Tomlin. Johnson is the son of Wanda Parker of Olive Branch, Illinois, and Richard Johnson of Olmsted, Illinois. He is employed by Raben Tire.
Son to Jonathan Christian and Melissa Ann Fritzler of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:28 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Name, Austin Joseph. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Fritzler is the former Melissa Weinrich, daughter of Joseph Weinrich and Donna Weinrich of Perryville, Missouri. Fritzler is the son of Steve and Marilyn Fritzler of Cape Girardeau and the late Lois Fritzler. Mr. and Mrs. Fritzler are employed by Sight N Sound Media.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.