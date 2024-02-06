All sections
RecordsFebruary 27, 2019
Births 2/26/19
Southeast Missourian

Marshall

Daughter to Chaz Marshall and Kara Jeanine Keeton of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:41 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Name, Cassidy Kaylee Ann. Weight, 5 pounds 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Ms. Keeton works for Carr Textile and is the daughter of Jamie and Gary Keeton of Matthews. Marshall is the son of William Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri and Lydia Marshall of Bertrand, Missouri.

Ledbetter

Daughter to Bryn and Anjelica Ledbetter of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Name, Kinsley Sophia. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ledbetter is the daughter of Kevin Burney of East Prairie, Missouri, and Selina Pennington of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at Southeast Hospital. Ledbetter is the son of Joe Ledbetter and Cyndi Ledbetter of Sikeston. He is employed by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Busche

Son to Jacob and Victoria Busche of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:27 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Name, Harrison. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Busche is the daughter of Regina Moore and Ed Moore of Jackson. She is employed by the Missouri National Guard. Busche is the son of Lisa Busche and Ron Busche of Jackson. He works for Republic Services.

Meece

Son to Nathaniel and Laura Meece of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:53 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Name, Logan Alexander. Weight, 9 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Meece is the daughter of Pamela Ashley Edward Ashley of Cedar Hill, Missouri. She works at Nearly Perfect Crossfit. Meece is the son of Laura Meece and David Meece of Jackson. He is employed by the Baptist Student Center of Southeast Missouri State University.

Bartels

Daughter to Drew Bartels and Jenna Friedman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:38 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Name, Amelia Jo. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Friedman is the daughter of Kathy Friedman and Greg Friedman of St. Charles, Missouri. She is a rehabilitation technician. Bartels is the son of Sandy Bartels and Wes Bartels Jr., of Jackson. He works for Komer Engineering.

Poston

Son to Christopher and Amanda Poston of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:01 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Name, Ian Zeke. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Poston is the daughter of Dale and Bev Ratliff of Cape Girardeau. Poston is the son of the Rev. Dr. Fred and Dawn Poston of Cape Girardeau. He is a financial analyst at Rob Rueseler & Associates.

Beard

Son to Eric Beard and Madeline Trowbridge of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Name, Theodore Graham. Weight, 8 pounds, 9.7 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Trowbridge is the daughter of Christine and Terry Murrow of Carmi, Illinois, and Robert Trowbridge of Harrisburg, Illinois. Beard is the son of Franklin Charles Beard and Susan Kay Butrum of Sikeston, Missouri. He is a pest control technician with Bug Zero.

Births
