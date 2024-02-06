Births 2/26/19

Marshall

Daughter to Chaz Marshall and Kara Jeanine Keeton of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:41 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Name, Cassidy Kaylee Ann. Weight, 5 pounds 13 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Ms. Keeton works for Carr Textile and is the daughter of Jamie and Gary Keeton of Matthews. Marshall is the son of William Marshall of Sikeston, Missouri and Lydia Marshall of Bertrand, Missouri.

Ledbetter

Daughter to Bryn and Anjelica Ledbetter of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Name, Kinsley Sophia. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Ledbetter is the daughter of Kevin Burney of East Prairie, Missouri, and Selina Pennington of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at Southeast Hospital. Ledbetter is the son of Joe Ledbetter and Cyndi Ledbetter of Sikeston. He is employed by the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Busche

Son to Jacob and Victoria Busche of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:27 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Name, Harrison. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Busche is the daughter of Regina Moore and Ed Moore of Jackson. She is employed by the Missouri National Guard. Busche is the son of Lisa Busche and Ron Busche of Jackson. He works for Republic Services.