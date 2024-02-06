Births 2/25/20

Rosas

Son to Roberto Rosas and Darcy Nicole Schwettman of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:06 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Name, Zaiden Alexander. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Schwettman is the daughter of Debbie Buskey of Hickory Flat, Mississippi, and Scott Schwettman of Scott City. Rosas is the son of Maria Rosas and Jose Rosas of Scott City. Rosas and Schwettman are both employed by Burger King.

Austin

Daughter to Nicholas Michael Austin and Courtney Ann Beggs of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Name, Logan Rayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Beggs is the daughter of Gina Beggs of Oran, Missouri, and David Beggs of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Austin is the son of Roger Austin and Kim Britton of Cape Girardeau. He works for Advanced Automotive.

Palisch

Son to Andy Clayton and Jodi Suzanne Palisch of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:47 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Name, Russ Oliver. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Palisch is the former Jodi Hodge, daughter of Richard and Carol Hodge of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a teacher at Scott City Elementary School. Palisch is the son of Clayton and Susan Palisch of Scott City. He is a service technician with Liberty Utilities.

Cannon

Son to Andrew Lawrence and Jordin Paige Cannon of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Name, Elias Lincoln. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Cannon is the former Jordin Koch, daughter of John and Martha Koch of Chaffee, Missouri. Cannon is the son of Tim and Germaine Cannon of Chaffee. He is a teacher at Kelly Middle School.

McCann

Daughter to Tyler Lane and Katherine Maryalta McCann of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Name, Anna Katherine Alta. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. McCann is the former Katherine Luehmann, daughter of Gregory and Susan Luehmann of Cape Girardeau. She is a credit specialist at Farm Credit. McCann is the son of Donial and Barbara McCann of Charleston.

Bittle

Daughter to Eric Christopher Mathis and Natalie Jo Bittle of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Name, Kaylee Brooke. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bittle is the former Natalie Thurston, daughter of Danny and Pam Thurston of Pulaski, Illinois. She is a self-employed cosmetologist at the Little Hair House. Bittle is the son of Chris and Toni Livengood of Anna. He is a mental health technician at Choate Mental Health.

Howard

Daughter to Dante LaShawn Howard Sr., and Casandra Jean Smith of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:06 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Name, Denise La~Naya. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Smith is the daughter of Vickie Foulks of Mounds, Illinois, and Clinton Smith of Ullin, Illinois. She works for CGB Enterprises. Howard is the son of Angela Jimerson of Aurora, Colorado, and Bobby McGregory of Marion, Illinois. He is employed by Major Custom Cable.