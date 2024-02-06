Births 2/25/20

Son to Roberto Rosas and Darcy Nicole Schwettman of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:06 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Name, Zaiden Alexander. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Schwettman is the daughter of Debbie Buskey of Hickory Flat, Mississippi, and Scott Schwettman of Scott City. Rosas is the son of Maria Rosas and Jose Rosas of Scott City. Rosas and Schwettman are both employed by Burger King.
Daughter to Nicholas Michael Austin and Courtney Ann Beggs of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:41 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Name, Logan Rayne. Weight, 6 pounds, 5 ounces. First child. Beggs is the daughter of Gina Beggs of Oran, Missouri, and David Beggs of Jackson. She is a registered nurse at SoutheastHEALTH. Austin is the son of Roger Austin and Kim Britton of Cape Girardeau. He works for Advanced Automotive.
Son to Andy Clayton and Jodi Suzanne Palisch of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:47 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Name, Russ Oliver. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Palisch is the former Jodi Hodge, daughter of Richard and Carol Hodge of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a teacher at Scott City Elementary School. Palisch is the son of Clayton and Susan Palisch of Scott City. He is a service technician with Liberty Utilities.
Son to Andrew Lawrence and Jordin Paige Cannon of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Name, Elias Lincoln. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Cannon is the former Jordin Koch, daughter of John and Martha Koch of Chaffee, Missouri. Cannon is the son of Tim and Germaine Cannon of Chaffee. He is a teacher at Kelly Middle School.
Daughter to Tyler Lane and Katherine Maryalta McCann of Charleston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Name, Anna Katherine Alta. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. McCann is the former Katherine Luehmann, daughter of Gregory and Susan Luehmann of Cape Girardeau. She is a credit specialist at Farm Credit. McCann is the son of Donial and Barbara McCann of Charleston.
Daughter to Eric Christopher Mathis and Natalie Jo Bittle of Anna, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Name, Kaylee Brooke. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bittle is the former Natalie Thurston, daughter of Danny and Pam Thurston of Pulaski, Illinois. She is a self-employed cosmetologist at the Little Hair House. Bittle is the son of Chris and Toni Livengood of Anna. He is a mental health technician at Choate Mental Health.
Daughter to Dante LaShawn Howard Sr., and Casandra Jean Smith of Cairo, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:06 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Name, Denise La~Naya. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Smith is the daughter of Vickie Foulks of Mounds, Illinois, and Clinton Smith of Ullin, Illinois. She works for CGB Enterprises. Howard is the son of Angela Jimerson of Aurora, Colorado, and Bobby McGregory of Marion, Illinois. He is employed by Major Custom Cable.
Daughter to Joshua David and Brytny Nichole Potts of Millersville, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:08 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Name, Naomi Harper. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First daughter. Mrs. Potts is the former Brytny Masters, daughter of Geneva Lynn Masters of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Potts is the son of Lora Lee Potts of Jackson. He is a police officer with the City of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Stanley R. and Shannon M. Miesner of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:40 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Name, Kelcie Rae. Weight, 8 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Miesner is the former Shannon Kiefer, daughter of Ray and Kimberly Kiefer of Perryvllle, Missouri. She works at The Bank of Missouri. Miesner is the son of Richard and Sandra Miesner of Frohna. He works at Altenburg Hardwood Lumber Co.
Son to Ryan and Danielle Verseman of Frohna, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:22 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Name, Oliver Ryan. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs Verseman is the daughter of John and Cheryl Hagan of Perryville, Missouri. She is a registered nurse with the Perry County Health Department. Verseman is the son of Alan Verseman of Frohna and the late Linda Verseman. He is a swimming pool contractor with Verseman Design Pool and Landscape.
Son to Derik Ivan and Chantelle Renee Reagan of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:46 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Name, Renn Richard. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Reagan is the former Chantelle Meyer, daughter of Dale and Lisa Meyer of Perryville. She is a lactation consultant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Reagan is the son of Mike and Cathy Reagan of Patton, Missouri and Joseph and Melissa Chacon of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is a cement technician with Holcim.
Son to Michael Allen Lee Gentry and Amanda Marie Jackson of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:51 a.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Name, Kyler Allen Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Jackson is the daughter of Frank and Janet Jackson of Cape Girardeau. She is a certified nurse's aid at The Lutheran Home. Gentry is the son of Keith Gentry of Scott City and Judy Klaproth-Gentry of Cape Girardeau. He is a firefighter/EMT with Jackson Fire and Rescue.
Son to Rodrick Beard and Tanya Minner of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:12 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Name, Rowe Tremaine. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Minner is the daughter of Delores Minner of Caruthersville, Missouri and Tommy Rowe of Malden, Missouri. She is an administrative assistant at SoutheastHEALTH. Beard is the son of Nancy Green of Mounds, Illinois and Joseph Garrett of Mound City, Illinois.
Daughter to James and Melanie Anderson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:06 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Name, Emma Elaine. Weight, 5 pounds, 12.7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Anderson is the daughter of Rodney Davis of Jackson and Sadie Davis of McClure, Illinois. She is a teacher at Zalma Elementary School. Anderson is the son of Herbert Anderson of Cape Girardeau and Hellen Anderson of Jackson. He works for Western Rivers Boat Management.
Daughter to Chris and Jackie McAllister of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Name, Averie Lasseigne. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. McAllister is the daughter of Joe and Abby Popp of Cape Girardeau. She works at Southeast Missouri State University. McAllister is the son of Mike and Fran McAllister of Jackson. He works at Wilson's Paint and Body.
