Births 2/24/22

Daughter to Devin Keller and Taylor Kluesner of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 9:55 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Name, Emberlee Dawn. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child.
Daughter to Ben and Macy Mickan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:52 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Name, Olivia Grace. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Mickan is the daughter of Tim and Mary Holmes of Cape Girardeau and Dean and Sharyl Wright of Cape Girardeau. She works for Midwest Sterilization Corp. Mickan is the son of Chris and Tonya Mickan of Gordonville. He is employed by Buzzi Unicem.
