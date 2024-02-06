Births 2/22/18

Hall

Daughter to Jordan B. and Stefanie W. Hall of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:47 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Landry Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Hall is the former Stefanie Whitaker, daughter of Karen and Steve Whitaker of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse in the emergency department of Southeast Hospital. Hall is the son of Traci and Kenny Lewis of Yellville, Arkansas, and Steve Hall of Salem, Arkansas. He is a salesman at Whitaker's Hardware.

Urhahn

Daughter to Blake Kenneth and Katie Suzanne Urhahn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Name, Mia Lorraine. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Urhahn is the former Katie Ressel, daughter of Mark and Jane Ressel of Kelso, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Urhahn is the son of Kenneth and Kelly Urhahn of Cape Girardeau. He works at Southeast Hospital.

Mayfield

Daughter to Blake Alden and Macie Nicole Mayfield of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:06 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Name, Mya Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Mayfield is the former Macie Brennecke, daughter of Chris and Monica Brennecke of Cape Girardeau and Shauna Duley of Cape Girardeau. She is a licensed practical nurse at Chateau Girardeau. Mayfield is the son of Keith and Sherri Mayfield of Jackson. He is a diesel technician and owner of C&B Diesel.

Cross

Son to Joshua Clint and Carrie Emma Cross of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:18 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Name, Porter Edward. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cross is the former Carrie Bowles, daughter of Edward and Beverly Bowles of Wyatt, Missouri. Cross is the son of Peggy and Todd Rogers of Canalou, Missouri.

McCutcheon

Son to Dustin Kyle and Whitney Kay McCutcheon of Marquand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:36 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Name, Dodge Troy J.J. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. McCutcheon is the former Whitney Jones, daughter of Nancy Jones of Patton, Missouri. She works for the Department of Mental Health in Perryville, Missouri. McCutcheon is the son of Perry McCutcheon and Laura McCutcheon of Marquand. He is a diesel mechanic with Clarke Power Services.