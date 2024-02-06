All sections
RecordsFebruary 22, 2018
Births 2/22/18
Southeast Missourian

Hall

Daughter to Jordan B. and Stefanie W. Hall of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:47 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Landry Jean. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Hall is the former Stefanie Whitaker, daughter of Karen and Steve Whitaker of Chaffee. She is a registered nurse in the emergency department of Southeast Hospital. Hall is the son of Traci and Kenny Lewis of Yellville, Arkansas, and Steve Hall of Salem, Arkansas. He is a salesman at Whitaker's Hardware.

Urhahn

Daughter to Blake Kenneth and Katie Suzanne Urhahn of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. Name, Mia Lorraine. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Urhahn is the former Katie Ressel, daughter of Mark and Jane Ressel of Kelso, Missouri. She works at Saint Francis Medical Center. Urhahn is the son of Kenneth and Kelly Urhahn of Cape Girardeau. He works at Southeast Hospital.

Mayfield

Daughter to Blake Alden and Macie Nicole Mayfield of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:06 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Name, Mya Jo. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Mayfield is the former Macie Brennecke, daughter of Chris and Monica Brennecke of Cape Girardeau and Shauna Duley of Cape Girardeau. She is a licensed practical nurse at Chateau Girardeau. Mayfield is the son of Keith and Sherri Mayfield of Jackson. He is a diesel technician and owner of C&B Diesel.

Cross

Son to Joshua Clint and Carrie Emma Cross of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:18 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Name, Porter Edward. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cross is the former Carrie Bowles, daughter of Edward and Beverly Bowles of Wyatt, Missouri. Cross is the son of Peggy and Todd Rogers of Canalou, Missouri.

McCutcheon

Son to Dustin Kyle and Whitney Kay McCutcheon of Marquand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:36 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Name, Dodge Troy J.J. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. McCutcheon is the former Whitney Jones, daughter of Nancy Jones of Patton, Missouri. She works for the Department of Mental Health in Perryville, Missouri. McCutcheon is the son of Perry McCutcheon and Laura McCutcheon of Marquand. He is a diesel mechanic with Clarke Power Services.

Saffell

Son to Joseph Edward Saffell Jr., and Amy Elizabeth Gosnell of Malden, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Name, Elias Edward. Weight, 5 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Gosnell is the former Amy Wilson, daughter of Lisa Young of Sikeston, Missouri, and Brian Kitchell of St. Louis. Saffell is the son of Tammy Ray Saffell of Dexter, Missouri.

Carver

Son to Austin Cole and Hillary Rose Carver of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:56 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Name, Kolten Robert. Weight, 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Carver is the former Hillary Kutak, daughter of Robert and Angie Kutak of McClure, Illinois. She is a manager at Marcus Theatres. Carver is the son of Katie Carver of McClure and James and Tonia Carter of Fruitland. He is a sales associate at Room Mates Pool & Spa.

Snell

Son to Joshua James and Caroline Elizabeth Snell of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Name, Colt Henry. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Snell is the former Caroline McLard, daughter of Stephanie McLard of Jackson. Snell is the son of Gary Snell and Kim Snell of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1.

Ammon

Daughter to Johnny Danell Sandifer and Kathryn Richelle Ammon of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:27 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Name, Khloe Rai. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Ammon is the daughter of Cindi Pruitt of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Huck's Convenient Store. Sandifer is self-employed.

Kluesner

Daughter to Dustin D. and Nancy R. Kluesner of New Hamburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:27 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Name, Madelyn Jane. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Kluesner is the former Nancy Lewer, daughter of Dorothy Lewer of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late Bryce Lewer. She works at Quest Diagnostics. Kluesner is the son of Dianna and Norman Kluesner of New Hamburg. He is employed by Dumey Contracting, Inc.

Aufdenberg

Daughter to Cory Rick and Celesta Rose Aufdenberg of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:13 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Name, Channing Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Aufdenberg is the former Celesta Hoffman, daughter of Gary Hoffman of Gordonville and the late Sharon Hoffman. She is office manager for Axiom Practice Management. Aufdenberg is the son of Rick and Renee Aufdenberg of Jackson. He is a doctor of physical therapy with Pyramid Home Health Services.

Births
