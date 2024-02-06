Births 2-21-20

Hudson

Twin daughters to Gregory Chadwick Hudson and Miranda Nicole Ford of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Myracle Bless was born at 5:15 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Nevaeh Rae was born at 5:28 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second and third daughters. Ford is the daughter of Cleties and Penny Ford of Cape Girardeau. Hudson is the son of Valerie Matthews of Malden, Missouri.

Windes

Son to Matthew Steven Windes and Stephanie Allison Nacole Edwards of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Name, Jayce Landon. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Edwards is the daughter of Tom and Kelly Edwards of Dexter, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Windes is the son of Steve and Kimberly Windes of Dittmer, Missouri, and Renee Gray and Tony Miller of Festus, Missouri. He works at GLM.

Jones

Son to Dennis Edward Jones and Neely Allison Shulse of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Name, Courtland Isaiah. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Shulse is the daughter of Allen Shulse of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Dora Crane of Sikeston. Jones is the son of Paula Phillips of Popar Bluff. He is a sales associate with Sherwin Williams.

Hudson

Son to Kyle Joseph Hudson and Kirsten Eileen Miller of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Name, Walker Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Miller is the daughter of Rick Miller of Cape Girardeau and Kim Dalton of Cape Girardeau. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hudson is the son of Andrew and Kim Huber of Perryville, Missouri. He works for Birk Cattle Co.

Moore

Daughter to Josh Dwayne and Holly Lynn Moore of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Name, Cora Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Moore is the former Holly Collins, daughter of Roger Collins of Raymond, Illinois, and Evelyn Collins of Cape Girardeau. She works for RHC. Moore is the son of Bill Moore of New Wells and Keri Moore of Fruitland. He is owner of Lawns 'N' Moore.

Bryant

Son to Kyle Lee Bryant and Kayla Lynn Warner of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Name, Bodhi Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Warner is the daughter of Tim and Tracy Warner of Jackson. She works at Chateau Girardeau. Bryant is the son of Leonard Bryant of Cape Girardeau and Linda Bowers of Kansas City, Missouri. He works for Manpower.

Long

Son to Bradley Michael Jr. and Kristen Loreda Long of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Name, Thaddeus Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Long is the former Kristen Davault, daughter of Raymond Storie of Marble Hill and Susie Storie of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a PSR specialist at Community Counseling Center. Long is the son of Brad Long of Marble Hill and Melinda and Rodney Stotts of Marble Hill. He is a construction worker for Robinson Construction.

Cox

Son to Jashua Howard and Donna Elizabeth Cox of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:14 a.m. Sunday, Jan, 26, 2020. Name, Jashua Remington. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Cox is the former Donna Walker, daughter of Donald Walker and Elizabeth Reaves, both of Mayfield, Kentucky. She is owner of Designer Dogs. Cox is a captain with Ingram Marine.

Hawkins

Son to Orrin D. and Haley E. Hawkins of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Name, Jack Naman. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Hawkins is the former Haley Morris, daughter of Mike and Cindi Morris of Marble Hill. She is a an occupational therapist at Grace Reliant. Hawkins is the son of John Hawkins and Linda Ferris, both of Fredericktown, Missouri. He works in law enforcement with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Gessling

Daughter to Evnas Jonah and Deidre Riana Allayne Gessling of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Name, Leila Cameron, Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gessling is the former Deidre Hill, daughter of Cheryl Hayden of Perryville. Gessling is the son of Kara Taha of Moberly, Missouri. He is an engineer with TG Missouri.