Births 2-21-20

Twin daughters to Gregory Chadwick Hudson and Miranda Nicole Ford of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Myracle Bless was born at 5:15 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Nevaeh Rae was born at 5:28 a.m. and weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second and third daughters. Ford is the daughter of Cleties and Penny Ford of Cape Girardeau. Hudson is the son of Valerie Matthews of Malden, Missouri.
Son to Matthew Steven Windes and Stephanie Allison Nacole Edwards of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Name, Jayce Landon. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Fifth child, fourth son. Edwards is the daughter of Tom and Kelly Edwards of Dexter, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Windes is the son of Steve and Kimberly Windes of Dittmer, Missouri, and Renee Gray and Tony Miller of Festus, Missouri. He works at GLM.
Son to Dennis Edward Jones and Neely Allison Shulse of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Name, Courtland Isaiah. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Shulse is the daughter of Allen Shulse of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Dora Crane of Sikeston. Jones is the son of Paula Phillips of Popar Bluff. He is a sales associate with Sherwin Williams.
Son to Kyle Joseph Hudson and Kirsten Eileen Miller of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Name, Walker Andrew. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. Second son. Miller is the daughter of Rick Miller of Cape Girardeau and Kim Dalton of Cape Girardeau. She is a medical assistant at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hudson is the son of Andrew and Kim Huber of Perryville, Missouri. He works for Birk Cattle Co.
Daughter to Josh Dwayne and Holly Lynn Moore of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Name, Cora Renee. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth daughter. Mrs. Moore is the former Holly Collins, daughter of Roger Collins of Raymond, Illinois, and Evelyn Collins of Cape Girardeau. She works for RHC. Moore is the son of Bill Moore of New Wells and Keri Moore of Fruitland. He is owner of Lawns 'N' Moore.
Son to Kyle Lee Bryant and Kayla Lynn Warner of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Name, Bodhi Ray. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Warner is the daughter of Tim and Tracy Warner of Jackson. She works at Chateau Girardeau. Bryant is the son of Leonard Bryant of Cape Girardeau and Linda Bowers of Kansas City, Missouri. He works for Manpower.
Son to Bradley Michael Jr. and Kristen Loreda Long of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:01 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Name, Thaddeus Edward. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Long is the former Kristen Davault, daughter of Raymond Storie of Marble Hill and Susie Storie of Chaffee, Missouri. She is a PSR specialist at Community Counseling Center. Long is the son of Brad Long of Marble Hill and Melinda and Rodney Stotts of Marble Hill. He is a construction worker for Robinson Construction.
Son to Jashua Howard and Donna Elizabeth Cox of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:14 a.m. Sunday, Jan, 26, 2020. Name, Jashua Remington. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Cox is the former Donna Walker, daughter of Donald Walker and Elizabeth Reaves, both of Mayfield, Kentucky. She is owner of Designer Dogs. Cox is a captain with Ingram Marine.
Son to Orrin D. and Haley E. Hawkins of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Name, Jack Naman. Weight, 7 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Hawkins is the former Haley Morris, daughter of Mike and Cindi Morris of Marble Hill. She is a an occupational therapist at Grace Reliant. Hawkins is the son of John Hawkins and Linda Ferris, both of Fredericktown, Missouri. He works in law enforcement with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Daughter to Evnas Jonah and Deidre Riana Allayne Gessling of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Name, Leila Cameron, Weight, 5 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gessling is the former Deidre Hill, daughter of Cheryl Hayden of Perryville. Gessling is the son of Kara Taha of Moberly, Missouri. He is an engineer with TG Missouri.
Son to Dustin Alan and Megan Holly Salzman of Altenburg, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Name, Wolfgang Andrew. Weight, 10 pounds. Third son. Mrs. Salzman is the former Megan Foster, daughter of Nina Whaley of Oak Ridge. She is a stay-at-home mom. Salzman is the son of Philip Salzman of Scott City and Chrystal Reeves of Thebes, Illinois. He is a forklift operator at DHL.
Son to Jeffery and Lydia Dawn Long of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:19 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Name, Bryce Jeffery. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Long is the former Lydia Chance, daughter of Don and Sherry Chance of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Hoyt and Jill Sutton of East Prairie, Missouri. She is an office manager. Long is the son of Jeff and Ella Long of Sikeston. He is an electrician.
Daughter to Matthew Thomas and Holly Shae Seyer of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. Name, Lillian Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Seyer is the former Holly Limbaugh, daughter of Jeff Limbaugh of Sikeston, Missouri, and Shamela Armour of Cape Girardeau. She is a secretary at Seepwater Farms. Seyer is the son of Neal and Tammy Seyer of Oran, Missouri. He is production manager at Viking Cives Midwest.
Son to Joseph Anthony and Alexandria Kristine Hodge of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Name, Miles Graham. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Hodge is the former Alexandria Wheeler, daughter of Ral and Melissa Wheeler of Cape Girardeau. She is a nurse for Saint Francis Healthcare System. Hodge is the son of Paul and Patricia Hodge of Cape Girardeau. He is a driver for Dyno Nobel Trucking Inc.
Daughter to Roberto Lawrence Petties and Lindsey Mae Manning of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Name, Remi MacLyn Rochelle. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Manning is the daughter of George and Lisa Manning of Sedgewickville, Missouri. Petties is the son of Rochelle Petties and Elias Smith, both of Chicago. He works for Gilster Mary Lee D.C.
Daughter to Ryan Matthew and Amber Dawn Slinkard of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:37 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Name, Judith Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Slinkard is the former Amber McFarlin, daughter of Billy McFarlin of Port Richey, Florida, and Amanda Nanney of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Slinkard is the son of Roger and Tracy Slinkard of Advance. He is owner/operator of Slink's Quick Shop and is the mayor of Advance.
Son to Bobby Jerome and Elizabeth LaShelle Dover of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Name, Liam Robert. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Dover is the former Elizabeth Rose, daughter of Steven Rose of Olmsted, Illinois, and the late Barbara Rose. Dover is the son of Timothy and Rachel Dover of Olmsted and Christie Mason of Jackson.
Daughter to Bahiron Leonel Figueroa and Katelen Marie Headrick of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:44 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Name, Naomi Unique. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Headrick is the daughter of Misty Headrick of Cape Girardeau. She works at Wendy's and SADI. Figueroa works at Cairo Farrow Lumber.
Daughter to Cody Wayne and Autumn Rose Clark of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Name, Ivy Rose. Weight, 10 pounds, 6 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Clark is the former Autumn Van Gennip and the daughter of Scott and Robyn VanGennip. She is a dental hygienist at Cross Trails Medical Center. Clark is the son of Curtis Clark of Puxico, Missouri, and Penny Zoll of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. He is a seed tech at Bayer.
Daughter to Daniel Luke and Dianna Jean Jordan of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Name, Alexia Edith. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jordan is the former Dianna Sachse. Jordan is a groundsman with Capital Sand.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.