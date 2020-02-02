Births 2/2/20

Son to Chris and Elaine Pobst of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:24 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Name, Alden Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Pobst is the daughter of Ed and Susan Rohde of St. Louis. She is owner of Elaine Rohde Photography. Pobst is the son of Mark and Becky Pobst of Cape Girardeau. He is a biomed lead technician at Southeast Hospital.
Daughter to Charles and Cassidy Holman of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Name, Dianna Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Holman is the daughter of Teri and Jody Crutsinger of Advance, Missouri. She works for the Jackson School District. Holman is the son of Charles and Sheryl Holman of Louisiana, Missouri, and the late Mary Jane Holman. He is employed by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
Daughter to Jeremy and Kate Nichols of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:38 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Name, Sarah Kate. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Nichols is the daughter of John and Sallie Fischer of Picayune, Mississippi. She is a homemaker. Nichols is the son of Scott and Christine Nichols of Jacksonville, Illinois. He is a project manager for Drury Southwest Inc.
