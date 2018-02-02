Births 2/2/18

Son to Gavin Lee and Jillian Raye Flentge of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:03 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Name, Beau Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Flentge is the former Jillian Yankey, daughter of Todd and Chris Yankey of Chester, Illinois. She is employed by Perry County Memorial Hospital. Flentge is the son of Tom and Sheila Flentge of Perryville. He works for Air Evac Lifeteam.
Son to Jonathan Ray and Jessica Louise Allison of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Name, Caiden Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Allison is the former Jessica Little, daughter of Katie Shrum of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Brenda and Carl Little of Glenallen, Missouri. Allison is the son of Sue Allison and Terry Allison of Cape Girardeau. He is a technical product support engineer with TG Missouri.
Daughter to Jamie Richard Grill and Heather Christine Rose of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:21 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Name, Aniston Haven. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Rose is the daughter of Chris and Kim Rose of Cape Girardeau. She is a server and key manager at Outback Steakhouse. Grill is the son of Richard and Janice Grill of Naperville, Illinois. He is a manager at McAllister's Deli.
Son to Colton Dean Ellis and Samantha Page Pullum of Essex, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Name, Lane Walker. Weight, 9 pounds, 2 ounces. Second son. Pullum is the daughter of Misty Pullum and Richard Pullum of Essex. Ellis is the son of Jamie Ellis of Cape Girardeau. He works for Orgill.
Daughter to Patrick Allen and Natalie Nicole Linton of Jonesboro, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 7:19 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Name, Maci Renee. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Linton is the former Natalie McCall. She works at SIU Pediatrics. Linton is employed by American Commercial Barge Lines.
Daughter to Alfred Larry and Brittany Ann VanGennip of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 6:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Name, Josie Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. VanGennip is the former Brittany Brockmire, daughter of Angela Brockmire of Jackson and the late Joseph Brockmire and Will Wiedenfelder of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. She is a nurse manager at Southeast Hospital. VanGennip is the son of Larry and Carol VanGennip of Marble Hill. He is employed by VanGennip and Sons Backhoe and Plumbing.
