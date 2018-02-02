Births 2/2/18

Flentge

Son to Gavin Lee and Jillian Raye Flentge of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:03 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Name, Beau Charles. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Flentge is the former Jillian Yankey, daughter of Todd and Chris Yankey of Chester, Illinois. She is employed by Perry County Memorial Hospital. Flentge is the son of Tom and Sheila Flentge of Perryville. He works for Air Evac Lifeteam.

Allison

Son to Jonathan Ray and Jessica Louise Allison of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:41 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Name, Caiden Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Allison is the former Jessica Little, daughter of Katie Shrum of Marble Hill, Missouri, and the late Brenda and Carl Little of Glenallen, Missouri. Allison is the son of Sue Allison and Terry Allison of Cape Girardeau. He is a technical product support engineer with TG Missouri.

Grill

Daughter to Jamie Richard Grill and Heather Christine Rose of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:21 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Name, Aniston Haven. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Rose is the daughter of Chris and Kim Rose of Cape Girardeau. She is a server and key manager at Outback Steakhouse. Grill is the son of Richard and Janice Grill of Naperville, Illinois. He is a manager at McAllister's Deli.