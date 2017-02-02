All sections
RecordsFebruary 2, 2017

Births 2/2/17

Daughter to Jesse Michael and Bailey Louise Jarrett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Name, Graycen Michelle. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jarrett is the former Bailey Conner, daughter of Jessica Conner of Osawatomie, Kansas. Jarrett is the son of Michael Jarrett and Gera Jarrett of Kennett, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Jarrett are employed by Havco Wood Products...

Jarrett

Daughter to Jesse Michael and Bailey Louise Jarrett of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Name, Graycen Michelle. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Jarrett is the former Bailey Conner, daughter of Jessica Conner of Osawatomie, Kansas. Jarrett is the son of Michael Jarrett and Gera Jarrett of Kennett, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Jarrett are employed by Havco Wood Products.

Sallee

Son to Devan Charles and Makayla Lynn Sallee of McClure, Illinois, Southeast Hospital, 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. Name, Easton Wayne. Weight, 7 pounds. Second child, first son. Mrs. Sallee is the former Makayla Johnson, daughter of Alice Johnson and Michael Johnson of Thebes, Illinois. Sallee is the son of Darla Sallee and Charles Sallee of Oran, Missouri. He is employed by Mid-South Steel Products Inc.

Births
