Births 2/19/19

Aden

Daughter to Justin Tyler and Cortney Blaire Aden of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:53 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Name, Avalon Quinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Aden is the former Cortney Boitnott, daughter of Bill and Kim Boitnott of Chaffee, Missouri, and Joe Proffer of Cape Girardeau and the late Laura Proffer. She is a cashier at McCallister's. Aden is the son of Rob and Kim Keller of Oak Ridge. He is a bartender at The Southerner.

Luhring

Son to Tarl Edward and Amanda Marie Luhring of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:42 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Name, Harlin Julius. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Luhring is the former Amanda Burnett, daughter of Carla Burnett and Larry Kitchen of Cape Girardeau, and Jay and Terri Burnett of Perryville, Missouri. Luhring is the son of Mark and Darla Luhring of Cape Girardeau. He works for Hines Furlong Line.

Steffens

Son to Jason Kevin and Lacey Jane Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, midnight Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Name, Nolan Kevin. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Steffens is the former Lacey Ruesler, daughter of Phyllis Sharpe of LaBelle, Missouri, and Darryl Ruesler of Friedheim. She is a medical assistant with Advanced Orthopedic Specialists. Steffens is the son of Kevin and Brenda Steffens of Frohna. He is a welder with Roeslein.

Irons

Son to Allen Eugene Irons and Carla Jean Mungle of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Name, Allen Eugene III. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Seventh child, fifth son. Mungle is a certified nursing assistant. Irons is the son of Verona Jones of Mounds, Illinois.

Burgess

Son to Dylan Gregory Burgess and Natalie Paige Owens of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Name, Raylan Gregory. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Owens is the daughter of Matt Owens of Cape Girardeau and Karen Nordin of Scott City. She is a cashier at Dollar Tree. Burgess is the son of Bryan Burgess of Hayti, Missouri, and Sherri Gattermeir of Tucson, Arizona. He is a crane operator with Havco.