Births 2/19/19

Aden

Daughter to Justin Tyler and Cortney Blaire Aden of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:53 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Name, Avalon Quinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Aden is the former Cortney Boitnott, daughter of Bill and Kim Boitnott of Chaffee, Missouri, and Joe Proffer of Cape Girardeau and the late Laura Proffer. She is a cashier at McCallister's. Aden is the son of Rob and Kim Keller of Oak Ridge. He is a bartender at The Southerner.

Luhring

Son to Tarl Edward and Amanda Marie Luhring of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:42 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Name, Harlin Julius. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Luhring is the former Amanda Burnett, daughter of Carla Burnett and Larry Kitchen of Cape Girardeau, and Jay and Terri Burnett of Perryville, Missouri. Luhring is the son of Mark and Darla Luhring of Cape Girardeau. He works for Hines Furlong Line.

Steffens

Son to Jason Kevin and Lacey Jane Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, midnight, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Name, Nolan Kevin. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Steffens is the former Lacey Ruesler, daughter of Phyllis Sharpe of LaBelle, Missouri, and Darryl Ruesler of Friedheim. She is a medical assistant with Advanced Orthopedic Specialists. Steffens is the son of Kevin and Brenda Steffens of Frohna. He is a welder with Roeslein.

Irons

Son to Allen Eugene Irons and Carla Jean Mungle of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Name, Allen Eugene III. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Seventh child, fifth son. Mungle is a certified nursing assistant. Irons is the son of Verona Jones of Mounds, Illinois.

Burgess

Son to Dylan Gregory Burgess and Natalie Paige Owens of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Name, Raylan Gregory. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Owens is the daughter of Matt Owens of Cape Girardeau and Karen Nordin of Scott City. She is a cashier at Dollar Tree. Burgess is the son of Bryan Burgess of Hayti, Missouri, and Sherri Gattermeir of Tucson, Arizona. He is a crane operator with Havco.

Kevitt

Twins to Dustin Levi and Tiffany Laurel Kevitt of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Daughter Karleigh Jade was born at 10:41 p.m., and weighed 3 pounds, 12 ounces. Son Levi Jayden was born at 10:43 p.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 5 ounces. First daughter and first son. Mrs. Kevitt is the former Tiffany Ables, daughter of Delores Ables and Neil Ables of Sikeston. She is a veterinary technician at Cape Small Animal Clinic. Kevitt is the son of Rodger Kevitt of Dexter, Missouri, and Donna Watson of Lamar, Missouri. He works in warehouse distribution at Unilever.

Gemeinhardt

Daughter to Jesse Camden and Yasmine Maribeth Gemeinhardt of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Name, Paisley Ray Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First daughter. Mrs. Gemeinhardt is the former Yasmine Simmons, daughter of Roxanne Simmons and James Simmons of Patton, Missouri.

Brammer

Daughter to Justin Lee and Veronica Nicole Brammer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Name, Savannah Rayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brammer is the former Veronica Spencer, daughter of Alvin Spencer and Lisa Spencer of Jackson. Brammer is the son of Richard Holderbaugh and Alisa Holderbaugh of Jackson.

Kean

Son to Michael James and Jenifer Lynn Kean of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Name, Elijah James. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Kean is the former Jenifer Knight, daughter of Jimmy and Sherry Knight of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by the Chap Arnold Insurance Agency. Kean is the son of Donna Marshal of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Bobby Kean of Malden, Missouri. He works for Magnitude 7 Metals.