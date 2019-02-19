Births 2/19/19

Aden
Daughter to Justin Tyler and Cortney Blaire Aden of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:53 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Name, Avalon Quinn. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Aden is the former Cortney Boitnott, daughter of Bill and Kim Boitnott of Chaffee, Missouri, and Joe Proffer of Cape Girardeau and the late Laura Proffer. She is a cashier at McCallister's. Aden is the son of Rob and Kim Keller of Oak Ridge. He is a bartender at The Southerner.
Luhring
Son to Tarl Edward and Amanda Marie Luhring of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:42 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Name, Harlin Julius. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Luhring is the former Amanda Burnett, daughter of Carla Burnett and Larry Kitchen of Cape Girardeau, and Jay and Terri Burnett of Perryville, Missouri. Luhring is the son of Mark and Darla Luhring of Cape Girardeau. He works for Hines Furlong Line.
Steffens
Son to Jason Kevin and Lacey Jane Steffens of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, midnight, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Name, Nolan Kevin. Weight, 5 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. Steffens is the former Lacey Ruesler, daughter of Phyllis Sharpe of LaBelle, Missouri, and Darryl Ruesler of Friedheim. She is a medical assistant with Advanced Orthopedic Specialists. Steffens is the son of Kevin and Brenda Steffens of Frohna. He is a welder with Roeslein.
Irons
Son to Allen Eugene Irons and Carla Jean Mungle of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:58 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Name, Allen Eugene III. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Seventh child, fifth son. Mungle is a certified nursing assistant. Irons is the son of Verona Jones of Mounds, Illinois.
Burgess
Son to Dylan Gregory Burgess and Natalie Paige Owens of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Name, Raylan Gregory. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Second child, first son. Owens is the daughter of Matt Owens of Cape Girardeau and Karen Nordin of Scott City. She is a cashier at Dollar Tree. Burgess is the son of Bryan Burgess of Hayti, Missouri, and Sherri Gattermeir of Tucson, Arizona. He is a crane operator with Havco.
Kevitt
Twins to Dustin Levi and Tiffany Laurel Kevitt of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Daughter Karleigh Jade was born at 10:41 p.m., and weighed 3 pounds, 12 ounces. Son Levi Jayden was born at 10:43 p.m., and weighed 4 pounds, 5 ounces. First daughter and first son. Mrs. Kevitt is the former Tiffany Ables, daughter of Delores Ables and Neil Ables of Sikeston. She is a veterinary technician at Cape Small Animal Clinic. Kevitt is the son of Rodger Kevitt of Dexter, Missouri, and Donna Watson of Lamar, Missouri. He works in warehouse distribution at Unilever.
Gemeinhardt
Daughter to Jesse Camden and Yasmine Maribeth Gemeinhardt of Sedgewickville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Name, Paisley Ray Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 12 ounces. First daughter. Mrs. Gemeinhardt is the former Yasmine Simmons, daughter of Roxanne Simmons and James Simmons of Patton, Missouri.
Brammer
Daughter to Justin Lee and Veronica Nicole Brammer of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Name, Savannah Rayne. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Brammer is the former Veronica Spencer, daughter of Alvin Spencer and Lisa Spencer of Jackson. Brammer is the son of Richard Holderbaugh and Alisa Holderbaugh of Jackson.
Kean
Son to Michael James and Jenifer Lynn Kean of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Name, Elijah James. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Kean is the former Jenifer Knight, daughter of Jimmy and Sherry Knight of Sikeston, Missouri. She is employed by the Chap Arnold Insurance Agency. Kean is the son of Donna Marshal of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Bobby Kean of Malden, Missouri. He works for Magnitude 7 Metals.
Dirnberger
Daughter to Cody Leigh and Brittney Joy Dirnberger of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:12 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. Name, Kambri Joy. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Dirnberger is the former Brittney Rhodes, daughter of Michael and Bambi Rhodes of Oran. She is a nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Dirnberger is the son of Shaun and Lori Dirnberger of Oran. He works for Pioneer.
Culbertson
Son to Damien Richard Culbertson and Riley Ann Holderfield of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Name, Daxton Richard Nicholas. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first son. Holderfield is the daughter of Sarah Farquhar of Chaffee, and Shane and Carla Holderfield of Dongola, Illinois. Culbertson is the son of Tia and Mike Schlegel of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Richard Williams of Stover, Missouri. He is employed by the Southeast Correctional Center.
White
Son to Christopher Lynn and Jessica Christine White of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Name, Garrett Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. White is the former Jessica Hardy, daughter of Michael Hardy and Kim Hardy of Wappapello, Missouri. She is a pharmacist with Sterling Healthcare. White is the son of Riley Fitzgerald Sr., and Angela Fitzgerald of Charleston, Missouri. He is a pharmacist with Missouri Delta Medical Center.
Irwin
Son to Trevor Eugene and Casey Michelle Irwin of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:58 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Blaise Michael. Weight, 10 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Irwin is the former Casey Fodge, daughter of Mike Fodge and Jeannie Fodge of Benton. She is a patient service representative at Regional Primary Care. Irwin is the son of Derrick Irwin and Rosemary Irwin of Oran, Missouri. He is a conductor with the BNSF Railway.
Reynolds
Son to Michael Anthony Andrew Reynolds and Tesla Paige Smith of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Bear Andrew. Weight, 4 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Smith is the daughter of Lynn Caines of Chaffee, Missouri, and Chuck Smith of Sikeston. Reynolds is the son of Jennifer Reynolds and Jeff Reynolds of Sikeston. He works for Magnitude 7 Metals.
Holzum
Son to Robert Theodore and Amanda Holzum of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Wyatt Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second son. Mrs. Holzum is the former Amanda Abner, daughter of Tim and Kandy Abner of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is a hair stylist at Concepts. Holzum is the son of Ted and Vicki Holzum of Jackson. He is the owner of Standley Batch Systems.
Maag
Daughter to Nathan Joseph and Heather Marie Maag of Frohna, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:48 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Name, Ava Grayce. Weight, 8 pounds. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Maag is the former Heather McDowell, daughter of Karen Emmendorfer of Perryville, Missouri, and the late Ray McDowell. She works in assembly at TG Missouri. Maag is the son of Dwayne Maag and Judy Maag of Ironton, Missouri.
Bechtel
Son to John Warren and Kelly Ann Bechtel II of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:59 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Name, Tyler Broderick. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Third child, second son. Mrs. Bechtel is the former Kelly Zappulla, daughter of Barbara Zappulla and William Zappulla of Kenilworth, New Jersey. Bechtel is the son of the Rev. John Bechtel and Jeanne Bechtel of Springfield, New Jersey. He is the children's pastor at Bethel Assembly of God.
Oliver
Daughter to John Joseph and Kyndra Lynn Oliver of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Name, Parker Lynn. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Oliver is the former Kyndra Williams, daughter of Donna and Tom Williams of Jackson. She is a teacher at Chaffee (Missouri) Elementary School. Oliver is the son of Mark and Kandee Oliver of Cape Girardeau, and Jo Ellen Hawn of Cape Girardeau. He is membership director at Dalhousie Golf Club.
