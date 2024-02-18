Births 2/18/24

Son to Hunter Brooks and Brooke Nicole Schlosser of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:49 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Name, Colby Brooks. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schlosser is the former Brooke Schlitt, daughter of Debbie Schlitt and Donnie Schlitt of Oran. She is practice manager for West Em Medical Spa. Schlosser is the son of Brad Schlosser of Cape Girardeau and Amy Lynch of Jackson. He works for Central States Rental.
Son to Vincent James Prost and Kayla Michelle Glency of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:59 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Name, Mason James. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, first son. Glency is the daughter of Mitchell and Lisa Glency of Cape Girardeau. Prost is the son of Larry Prost and Veronica Wilkie of Cape Girardeau. Prost does utility construction for Pro Digs Directional.
Daughter to Terrence Demarco Dorsey and Aaliyah Tashel Nicole Czyczel of Sikeston, Saint Francis Medical Center, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Name, Serenity Ni'Cole. Weight, 4 pounds, 9 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Czyczel is the former Aaliyah Tuck, daughter of Raquel Curtis of Charleston and Keith Tuck of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is employed by Dollar General. Dorsey is the son of Mable Dorsey of Cape Girardeau. He works at Huddle House.
Daughter to Marcus Ohmarr and Rachel Marie Piroutek of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Name, Adrienne Monet. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Piroutek is the former Rachel Fox, daughter of Coleen Fox of Chicago. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Piroutek is the son of Tiffany Piroutek of Longview, Texas, and Marcus Pittman of Sikeston. He works for the Cape Girardeau License Office and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Son to Clayton Scott and Olivia Ann Sander of Marble Hill, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Name, Briar Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sander is the former Olivia Koch, daughter of Chris and Susan Koch of Jackson. She works at Jefferson Elementary School. Sander is the son of Scott and Karen Sander of Jackson. He is employed by Agrisystems of Cape & Jackson.
Son to Jaden Kobe Lane and Kunita Shu'nell Corlynn Williams of Poplar Bluff, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:07 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Name, Kannon Kyrie. Weight, 4 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Williams is the daughter of Anita and Frentress Williams Jr. of Poplar Bluff. Lane is the son of Towanda Lane-Liggins and Ray Liggins of Sikeston.
Son to Aadin Zane Coplin and Evelyn Nicole Brockway of Dexter, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:18 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Name, Augustus Charles. Weight, 4 pounds, 15 ounces. Second son. Brockway is the daughter of Richard Brockway II and Rebecca Brockway of Dexter. She is a waitress at Watami Sushi and Hibachi Steakhouse. Coplin is the son of Aaron Coplin and Cheryl Coplin of Sikeston. He is a miner with Capital Sand.
Son to Zachery Tyler Wilson and Jessica Renee Kirby of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:04 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Name, Cash Tyler. Weight, 8 pounds, 11.2 ounces. First child. Kirby is the daughter of Shelby Smith of Booneville, Mississippi. She is a project manager with Pace Labs. Wilson is the son of Patricia Horrell of Jackson. He is a carpenter with Graham's Custom Flooring.
Son to Ethan James and Bethany Rose Zoellner of Frohna, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:39 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Name, Asher James. Weight, 9 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Zoellner is the former Bethany Miesner, daughter of Rick and Elaine Miesner of Frohna. She is a teacher with the Perry County School District. Zoellner is the son of Brad and Donna Zoellner of Perryville. He works for Skyview and Heritage Valley Farm and Boarding.
