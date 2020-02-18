Births 2/18/20

Daughter to Christopher and Michelle Claxton of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:28 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Name, Natalie Jade. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Claxton is the daughter of Lisa Holmes of Cape Girardeau and Gary McMim of Jackson. She is a homemaker. Claxton is a CDL driver with Provider Plus.
Daughter to Tyler Hale and Megan McKee of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Name, Ashlynn Kay Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. McKee is the daughter of Brenda McKee of Dutchtown and David McKee of Millersville. Hale is the son of Larry Dean and Robin Hale of McClure, Illinois. McKee and Hale are employed by RHC Holdings.
Son to Quamondez Green and Tayla Campbell of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 1:01 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Name, Bryson Lane. Weight. 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Campbell is the daughter of Renee Campbell and Keno Campbell. Green is the son of Boe Green and Kenya Murray.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
