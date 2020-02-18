Births 2/18/20

Hale

Daughter to Tyler Hale and Megan McKee of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 3:25 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Name, Ashlynn Kay Ann. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Third child, second daughter. McKee is the daughter of Brenda McKee of Dutchtown and David McKee of Millersville. Hale is the son of Larry Dean and Robin Hale of McClure, Illinois. McKee and Hale are employed by RHC Holdings.

Green

Son to Quamondez Green and Tayla Campbell of Sikeston, Missouri, Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, 1:01 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Name, Bryson Lane. Weight. 6 pounds, 5 ounces. Campbell is the daughter of Renee Campbell and Keno Campbell. Green is the son of Boe Green and Kenya Murray.