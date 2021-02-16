Births 2/16/21

Son to Trevor and Sadie Proffer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Name, Samuel Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Proffer is the daughter of Tracy Kain of Jackson and Mike Earney of Chillicothe, Ohio. Proffer is the son of Frank Proffer of Chaffee, Missouri. He works at Procter & Gamble.
Daughter to Justin Moses and Jaden Kight of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Name, Charlotte Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Kight is the daughter of Libby Guilliams and Roger Guilliams of Whitewater. Moses is the son of Jerrod Moses of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Cindy Elliott of Fenton, Missouri. Kight and Moses are both students.
Son to Josh and Alex Gowan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:19 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Name, Kai Harrison. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Gowan is the daughter of Frank and Margaret Gyorkos of Rockford, Illinois, and Scott Rude of Rockford. Gowan is the son of Charlotte and Perry Jackson of Jackson, and Mike and Carol Gowan of Hayti, Missouri.
Son to Alex Dale and Breanna Elizabeth Phillips of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:43 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Name, Bearett Eli. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Phillips is the former Breanna Poole, daughter of Diana Poole and Steve Poole of Anna, Illinois. She is a stay-at-home mom. Phillips is the son of Richard Phillips and Teresa Phillips of Tamms. He works at South East Correctional Center.
Daughter to Michael Deaxl Daniels and Brandy Rae Minner of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:48 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Name, Ryann Nicole. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Minner is the former Brandy Hicks, daughter of Ralph and Teresa Hicks of Oran, Missouri. She is employed by Bath & Body Works. Minner is the son of Steve and Beth Minner of Morley, Missouri, and Mike and Angie Hess of Bell City, Missouri. He works for the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
Daughter to Jesse Roe Aaron and Makala Mariya Lopez of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:23 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Name, Cherokee Moon. Weight, 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Second daughter. Lopez is the daughter of Marlya Kelley and Thomas Simmons of Jackson. Aaron is he son of Tammy Aaron of Jackson and Jason Wise of Anniston, Missouri.
Daughter to Jaden Alan Stoffregen and Summer Breann Forrester of Leopold, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:22 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Name, Tatum Klaire. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Forrester is the daughter of Kristin and Adam Nenninger of Leopold. She is a server at Jer's Restaurant. Stoffregen is the son of Bonnie and Shannon Dannenmueller of Scott City, and Joe Stoffregen of Delta. He is an operator with Patriot Medical Devices.
