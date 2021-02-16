Births 2/16/21

Proffer

Son to Trevor and Sadie Proffer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Name, Samuel Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Proffer is the daughter of Tracy Kain of Jackson and Mike Earney of Chillicothe, Ohio. Proffer is the son of Frank Proffer of Chaffee, Missouri. He works at Procter & Gamble.

Moses

Daughter to Justin Moses and Jaden Kight of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Name, Charlotte Kate. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Kight is the daughter of Libby Guilliams and Roger Guilliams of Whitewater. Moses is the son of Jerrod Moses of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Cindy Elliott of Fenton, Missouri. Kight and Moses are both students.

Gowan

Son to Josh and Alex Gowan of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:19 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Name, Kai Harrison. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Mrs. Gowan is the daughter of Frank and Margaret Gyorkos of Rockford, Illinois, and Scott Rude of Rockford. Gowan is the son of Charlotte and Perry Jackson of Jackson, and Mike and Carol Gowan of Hayti, Missouri.