Births 2/13/22

Daughter to Hunter and Michelle Fulbright of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Name, Hadlee Grace. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Fulbright is the daughter of Blake Nuzzo of Rawlins, Wyoming, and the late Leeona Baldassaro. Fulbright is the son of Dana Fulbright and Bodie Fulbright of Marble Hill.
Daughter to Zack and Chelsi Cotner of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Name, Zaylen Kay. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Zack Cotner works for DHL Supply Chain.
Daughter to Scott and Caroline Droddy of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Name, Macy Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Droddy is the daughter of Carl and Sheila Eftink of Sikeston, Missouri. She is self-employed. Droddy is the son of Dan and Barbara Droddy of Sikeston. He is employed by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Daughter to Zachary and Sabrina Presley of Lowndes, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Name, Everlee Angelise. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Presley is the daughter of Tim and Angel Ericks of Lowndes. Presley is the son of Ron and Marty Presley of Clever, Missouri. He works for CVS Pharmacy.
Son to Nathan and Melissa Rose of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:31 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Name, Isaac Lincoln. Weight, 8 pounds. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Rose is the daughter of Sara Griffith of Perryville and the late Eldon Bohnert Jr. She is head cashier at Menard's. Rose is the son of Cynthia Rose and Eugene Rose of Williamsville, Missouri. He is a material handler at Orgill.
Daughter to Matthew and Mistie Smith of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:21 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Name, Kloey Ann Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Danny Ray and Darlene Ray of Benton. She is self-employed. Smith is the son of Cathy and Kevin Boardman of Sikeston, Missouri, and Kirk and Patricia Smith of St. Augustine, Florida. He works for Standley Batch.
Son to Bryan and Sara Adams of Zalma, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Name, Ryker Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Adams is the daughter of Shelbie Johnson of Puxico, Missouri, and Larry Johnson of Zalma. She is a stay-at-home mom. Adams is the son of Emily Findley of Advance, Missouri, and David and Melinda Adams of Zalma. He is employed by Sperry Rail Service.
