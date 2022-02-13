Births 2/13/22

Presley

Daughter to Zachary and Sabrina Presley of Lowndes, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Name, Everlee Angelise. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Presley is the daughter of Tim and Angel Ericks of Lowndes. Presley is the son of Ron and Marty Presley of Clever, Missouri. He works for CVS Pharmacy.

Rose

Son to Nathan and Melissa Rose of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:31 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Name, Isaac Lincoln. Weight, 8 pounds. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Rose is the daughter of Sara Griffith of Perryville and the late Eldon Bohnert Jr. She is head cashier at Menard's. Rose is the son of Cynthia Rose and Eugene Rose of Williamsville, Missouri. He is a material handler at Orgill.

Smith

Daughter to Matthew and Mistie Smith of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 12:21 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Name, Kloey Ann Marie. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Fifth child, third daughter. Mrs. Smith is the daughter of Danny Ray and Darlene Ray of Benton. She is self-employed. Smith is the son of Cathy and Kevin Boardman of Sikeston, Missouri, and Kirk and Patricia Smith of St. Augustine, Florida. He works for Standley Batch.

Adams

Son to Bryan and Sara Adams of Zalma, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:17 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Name, Ryker Wayne. Weight, 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Adams is the daughter of Shelbie Johnson of Puxico, Missouri, and Larry Johnson of Zalma. She is a stay-at-home mom. Adams is the son of Emily Findley of Advance, Missouri, and David and Melinda Adams of Zalma. He is employed by Sperry Rail Service.