Births 2/12/23

Martin

Daughter to Kody Nathan and Melissa Irene Martin of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:22 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Name, Kwynn Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Martini is the former Melissa Lankford, daughter of Roger and Janis Lankford of Perryville. She works for the Association of the Miraculous Medal. Martin is the son of Kevin and Lisa Martin of Perryville. He is employed by Jay's Firewood & Mulch.