Births 2/10/19

Son to Ethan and Erika Schrock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:22 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Name, Cooper Hadley. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Schrock is the daughter of Phil and Judy Cantoni of Cape Girardeau. She is a cosmetologist at Cape Cuts. Schrock is the son of Paul and Deborah Schrock of Cape Girardeau. He is operations supervisor at Southeast Missouri State University's Show Me Center.
Son to John and Hallie Akin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Name, Drew Thomas. Weight, 8 pounds. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Akin is the daughter of Melvin and Deborah Schott of New Hamburg, Missouri, and Mac and Shari McConnell of Cape Girardeau. She is an administrative assistant at Eagle Ridge Christian School. Akin is the son of Daniel Akin of El Dorado, Arkansas. He is a personal security specialist in Washington, D.C.
Son to Cody Stoops and Audrey Swift of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Name, Beau Alan. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Swift is the daughter of Lori Skinner and Patrick Swift of Jackson. She is employed by Curious Kids Growth & Development. Stoops is the son of Traci Jansen and David Stoops of Jackson. He works for Hose-Mart.
