Births 2/1/24

Horst

Daughter to Matt and Astrid Horst of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 12:39 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Name, Frances "Franny" Joy. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Horst is the daughter of Kevin and Shari Matson of Augusta, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Horst is the son of Barry and Sherry Horst of Jackson. He is an electrical engineer with Andrews Cooper.