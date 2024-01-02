Births 2/1/24

Daughter to Timothy and Mary Beth Lorenz of Cape Girardeau, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 4:36 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Name, Nora Sue. Weight, 5 pounds, 7 ounce. First child. Mrs. Lorenz is the daughter of Sarah Smith of Jackson and John Wright of Lake Village, Arkansas. She is employed by The Bank of Missouri. Lorenz is the son of Peggy Lorenz of Perryville. He works for Pro Image Sports.
Daughter to Matt and Astrid Horst of Jackson, Mercy Hospital Southeast, 12:39 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Name, Frances "Franny" Joy. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Horst is the daughter of Kevin and Shari Matson of Augusta, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Horst is the son of Barry and Sherry Horst of Jackson. He is an electrical engineer with Andrews Cooper.
