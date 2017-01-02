Births 2/1/17

Son to Robert Gafford and Sarah L. Watson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Name, Kingston Darryl. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Watson is the daughter of Betty Watson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Gafford is the son of Janice Walton and Eddie Chambers of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.
Daughter to Elizabeth Elena Perryman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:52 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Name, Pearl Jasmyne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Perryman is the daughter of Richard and Elena Perryman of Cape Girardeau.
Son to Shayla Arlene Hall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:34 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Name, Major Darrell. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Hall is the daughter of Rosalyn Anderson of Charleston, Missouri.
Daughter to Joshua Austin and Gerriann Nicole May of New Madrid, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:44 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Name, Laikynn Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. May is the former Gerriann Henry, daughter of Candy Henry and Chris Henry of New Madrid. She is a secretary at the Law Office of Brandon M. Sanchez LLC. May is the son of Monica May and Ronnie May of New Madrid. He is a maintenance technician for DuPont Pioneer.
Son to Aaron Russell and Megan Aretta Cheney of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:42 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Name, Connor Russell. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Cheney is the former Megan Gill, daughter of Brad and Wendy Gill of Millersville. She is a home-health nursing student. Cheney is the son of Robert and Sherry Cheney of Jackson. He is deputy with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
Daughter to Cori William Micheal Gunter and Paige Leann Lesch of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 11:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Name, Hailey Renea. Weight, 5 pounds. Second child, first daughter. Lesch is the daughter of Tasha Williams and Donnie Lesch of Delta. Gunter is the son of Synthia Martin and Lee Foster of Whitewater. He is employed by Gary Arnolds Construction.
Daughter to Jacob William and Anna Elizabeth Kangas of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Name, Cara Madison. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Kangas is the former Anna Fluegge, daughter of Ron and Wilma Fluegge of Whitewater. She is employed by the city of Cape Girardeau. Kangas is the son of Terry Henley of Gordonville and Larry Kangas of Lake Havasu, Arizona. He is employed by Pavestone in Scott City.
Daughter to Steven Michael and Mary Ellen Gipson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Name, Ruth Marie. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Gipson is the former Mary Sikes, daughter of Doug and Kelly Sikes of Morley, Missouri. She is a dietitian with the Jackson School District. Gipson is the son of Jeff and Carolyn Gipson of Cape Girardeau. He is a sales representative with Recruiters Websites.
Daughter to Erik Michael and Kayla Marie Koehler of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:36 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Name, Blake Morgan Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Mrs. Koehler is the former Kayla Littrell, daughter of Anthony and Bernadette Littrell of Benton. She is employed by Rapco Horizon. Koehler is the son of Randy Koehler and Lisa Williams of Jackson. He is employed by Negwar Materials.
Son to Wade Ashley and Jaimie Suzanne Cannon of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Name, Luke MacArthur. Weight, 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Cannon is the former Jaimie Harmon, daughter of Susan Nolan of Cape Girardeau and the late Mike Nolan and Jim and Beki Harmon of Nixa, Missouri. She is a family nurse practitioner with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. Cannon is the son of the late Bill and Donna Cannon. He is a locomotive engineer with Amtrak.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.