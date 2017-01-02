Births 2/1/17

Gafford

Son to Robert Gafford and Sarah L. Watson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Name, Kingston Darryl. Weight, 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Third son. Watson is the daughter of Betty Watson of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by SoutheastHEALTH. Gafford is the son of Janice Walton and Eddie Chambers of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

Perryman

Daughter to Elizabeth Elena Perryman of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:52 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Name, Pearl Jasmyne. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Perryman is the daughter of Richard and Elena Perryman of Cape Girardeau.

Hall-Wiseman

Son to Shayla Arlene Hall of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:34 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Name, Major Darrell. Weight, 5 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Hall is the daughter of Rosalyn Anderson of Charleston, Missouri.

May

Daughter to Joshua Austin and Gerriann Nicole May of New Madrid, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 2:44 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Name, Laikynn Elizabeth. Weight, 8 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Mrs. May is the former Gerriann Henry, daughter of Candy Henry and Chris Henry of New Madrid. She is a secretary at the Law Office of Brandon M. Sanchez LLC. May is the son of Monica May and Ronnie May of New Madrid. He is a maintenance technician for DuPont Pioneer.

Cheney

Son to Aaron Russell and Megan Aretta Cheney of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 5:42 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Name, Connor Russell. Weight, 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Cheney is the former Megan Gill, daughter of Brad and Wendy Gill of Millersville. She is a home-health nursing student. Cheney is the son of Robert and Sherry Cheney of Jackson. He is deputy with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.