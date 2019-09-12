Births 12/9/19

Hampton

Son to Timothy John and Jobi Leigh Hampton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:15 a.m. Friday. Oct. 18, 2019. Name, Clay Olen. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hampton is the daughter of Danny and Dedi Wieneinger of Jackson. She is self-employed. Hampton is the son of Douglas W. and Bobby Denise Hampton of Ellsinore, Missouri. He is self-employed.

Margetta

Daughter to Jacob Lee and Megan Nicole Margetta of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Name, Mila Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Margetta is daughter of Bill and Kathy Keller of Cape Girardeau and Leslie Ferrell of Benton, Missouri. She is office manager at Ruopp Family Dentistry. Margetta is the son of Jason and Beth Margetta of Cape Girardeau. He is in sales at First Auto Credit.

Best

Son to Kyle Robert and Jennifer Lee Best of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Name, Kyson Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Best is the daughter of Eddie and Liz Martin of Scott City. She a SPAS at Saint Francis Medical Center. Best is the son of Gail Kessler of Jackson. He is an operator at Nestle Purina.

Elkins

Son to Levi Audie and Heather Rose Elkins of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Name, Isaiah Ray. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Elkins is the daughter of Brett Hogan of Florence, Kentucky, and Erikka Hogan-Sokolowski of Tracy, Louisiana. Elkins is the son of Ron and Sarah Elkins of Arcadia, Missouri. He is a household sales representative at Culligan Water.