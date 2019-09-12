Births 12/9/19

Son to Timothy John and Jobi Leigh Hampton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:15 a.m. Friday. Oct. 18, 2019. Name, Clay Olen. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. Mrs. Hampton is the daughter of Danny and Dedi Wieneinger of Jackson. She is self-employed. Hampton is the son of Douglas W. and Bobby Denise Hampton of Ellsinore, Missouri. He is self-employed.
Daughter to Jacob Lee and Megan Nicole Margetta of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Name, Mila Blake. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Margetta is daughter of Bill and Kathy Keller of Cape Girardeau and Leslie Ferrell of Benton, Missouri. She is office manager at Ruopp Family Dentistry. Margetta is the son of Jason and Beth Margetta of Cape Girardeau. He is in sales at First Auto Credit.
Son to Kyle Robert and Jennifer Lee Best of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Name, Kyson Lee. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Best is the daughter of Eddie and Liz Martin of Scott City. She a SPAS at Saint Francis Medical Center. Best is the son of Gail Kessler of Jackson. He is an operator at Nestle Purina.
Son to Levi Audie and Heather Rose Elkins of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Name, Isaiah Ray. Weight, 8 pounds. Second son. Mrs. Elkins is the daughter of Brett Hogan of Florence, Kentucky, and Erikka Hogan-Sokolowski of Tracy, Louisiana. Elkins is the son of Ron and Sarah Elkins of Arcadia, Missouri. He is a household sales representative at Culligan Water.
Son to Miguel Angel Lopez and Raquel Marie Carter of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:17 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Name, Lincoln Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Second son. Ms. Carter is the daughter of Dustin and Trivina Zimmerman of Sikeston. Lopez is the son of Porfirio "Ricky" and Christina Lopez of Portland, Tennessee. He works in the door division at Steward Steel.
Daughter to Cole Thomas and Amber Lynne Jansen of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Name, Hollyn Judith. Weight, 6 pounds. 5 1/2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Jansen is the daughter of Doug and Jeri Holcomb of Cape Girardeau. She is a respiratory therapist for Saint Francis Healthcare. Jansen is the son of Steve and Cheryl Jansen of Jackson.
Daughter to Nicholas Gerard and Amber Nicole Burger of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:31 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Name, Ellie. Weight, 8 pounds. Second daughter. Mrs. Burger is the daughter of Tim Schlosser of Scott City and Lisa McConnell of Scott City. She is span branch manager and Commerce Bank. Burger is the son of Jim and Robin Kindle of Sikeston, Missouri. He is president at Commerce Bank.
Daughter to Chance Tyler Thompson and Beth Louise Zoellner of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 8:01 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Name, Blakely Lux. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Ms. Zoellner is the daughter of Larry and Dianne Brown of Perryville. She is PTF for the United States Postal Service. Thompson is the son of Danny and Cathy Thompson of Perryville and Leroy and the late Renee Kennon of Perryville. He is owner/contractor of C. Thompson Construction.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.