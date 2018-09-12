Births 12-9-18

Hennecke

Daughter to Trace Hennecke and Miranda Heisserer of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Name, Ava Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces. First child. Heisserer is the daughter of Cory and Tina Heisserer of Scott City. Hennecke is the son of James and Alisha Hennecke of Scott City.

Reeves

Daughter to John and Brooke Reeves of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:09 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Name, Charlotte Abigail. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Reeves is the daughter of Brian and Deanna Dial of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Southeast Missouri State University. Reeves is the son of Charlie and Tun Reeves and Rodney and Julie Jackson, all of Dexter, Missouri. He works for the City of Cape Girardeau.