Births 12-9-18

Daughter to Justin Keen and Carissa Patridge of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 10:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Name, Jocelyn Tori. Weight, 6 pounds, 9.4 ounces. First child. Ms. Patridge is the daughter of Pamela Patridge of Cape Girardeau. She is assistant manager at Arby's. Keen is the son of Jason L. and Leigh Ann Keen of Benton, Missouri. He is a sales representative with Sappington Pro Outdoor.
Daughter to Trace Hennecke and Miranda Heisserer of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Name, Ava Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 2.4 ounces. First child. Heisserer is the daughter of Cory and Tina Heisserer of Scott City. Hennecke is the son of James and Alisha Hennecke of Scott City.
Daughter to John and Brooke Reeves of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:09 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Name, Charlotte Abigail. Weight, 8 pounds. First child. Mrs. Reeves is the daughter of Brian and Deanna Dial of Sikeston, Missouri. She works at Southeast Missouri State University. Reeves is the son of Charlie and Tun Reeves and Rodney and Julie Jackson, all of Dexter, Missouri. He works for the City of Cape Girardeau.
