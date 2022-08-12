Births 12/8/22

Hayden

Son to Kyle Richard Hayden and Maddelyne Elizabeth Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Name, Soryne Colt. Weight, 1 pound, 6 ounces. Second son. Seabaugh is the daughter of Sheri Seabaugh and Charles Seabaugh of Oran. She is a sorter at Aramark. Hayden is the son of Holly Smith and Richard Hayden of East Prairie, Missouri. He is a lead at Aramark.

Gerlach

Son to Travis James and Veda Alexandra Gerlach of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:41 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Name, Silas McLain. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gerlach is the former Veda Riley, daughter of Dan Riley of Lillian, Alabama, and Debbie Riley of Foley, Alabama. She is a PhD candidate at the University of Missouri. Gerlach is the son of Kim and Terry Gerlach of Cape Girardeau. He is a systems engineer with VedaPointe, LLC.

Layton

Son to Ethan Daniel and Faith Ann Layton of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Name, Henry Robert. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Layton is the former Faith Kluender, daughter of Tracy Sitze and David Kluender of Perryville. She is a deposit operations processor at Enterprise Bank. Layton is the son of Amanda Layton and Tobey Layton of Perryville. He is employed by Zahner & Associates.

Carlyle

Son to Joseph Blake and Addie Elizabeth Carlyle of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:13 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Name, Cooper Shawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Carlyle is the former Addie Kielhofner, daughter of Chris Kielhofner and Gaynel Kielhofner of Oran. She is a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Francis Medical Center. Carlyle is the son of Greg Carlyle and Nikki Carlyle of Benton, Missouri. He works in production at Biokyowa.

Mullins

Son to Jeff and Tayler Mullins of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:01 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Name, Cooper William. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Mullins is the former Tayler Shaw, daughter of Terri Shaw of Jackson and Todd Shaw of Seattle, Washington. She works in PB billing at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Mullins is the son of Kelly Adams of De Soto, Missouri, and Jeff Mullins of St. Louis. He is a delivery driver for FedEx.

Taylor

Daughter to Rickey Harrison Taylor and Jessica Dawn Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:02 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Name, Rakiyah Maleana Renae. Weight, 7 pounds. Sixth child, fourth daughter.

Boyd-Alcorn

Son to Deandre Bernard Foster Jr. and Katana Mischelle Alcorn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Name, Ryder Romonte Legend. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Alcorn is the daughter of Byron and Donna Alcorn of Greenville, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner with Progressive Pain Management. Foster is a shipper/packager with Schaefer Electrical Enclosures.

Welch

Daughter to Kiethland Marshall Welch and Micha Lyne Conrad of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Name, Aminah Katherine-Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Conrad is the daughter of Leona Conrad of Cape Girardeau and Michael Conrad of Portageville, Missouri. Welch is the son of Doris Welch of Sandusky, Illinois, and Ronnie Welch of Cairo, Illinois.

Crader

Son to Colby Allen Crader and Kylie Suzanne Reisenbichler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Name, Caysen Allen. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Reisenbichler is the daughter of Les and Debbie Reisenbichler of Jackson. She works at MediCenter Pharmacy. Crader is the son of Bobbi Schwepker and Tony Crader of Delta. He is employed by Nip Kelley.

Dannenmueller

Son to Lance Christopher and Casey Christine Dannenmueller of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:54 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Name, Brooks Dylan. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Dannenmueller is the former Casey Stoffregen, daughter of Alan Stoffregen and Leona Stoffregen of Advance, Missouri. She is employed by Aldi. Dannenmueller is the son of Mary Repp of Troy, Illinois, and Buddy Dannenmueller of Oran, Missouri. He works for Southeast Missouri State University.

Weissinger

Son to Rebecca Lynn Weissinger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:19 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Name, Maddox David. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Weissinger is the daughter of Robert Weissinger and Jennifer Palmer of Cape Girardeau.

Fritsche

Daughter to Tyler James and Natalie Ann Fritsche of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Name, Charlotte Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fritsche is the former Natalie Schlimpert, daughter of James Schlimpert and Lori Schlimpert of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a medical technologist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Fritsche is the son of Jeff Fritsche and Rhonda Fritsche of Perryville. He is a farmer.

Hormann

Daughter to Dugger David Hormann and Sierra Danielle Tilley of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Name, Ryleigh Logan. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Tilley is the daughter of Kenneth Tilley of Jackson and Becky Welker of Scott City. She works at Rhodes. Hormann is the son of Larry Hottel of Whitewater and Aiko Hormann of Hermiston, Oregon. He is employed by ProMow Lawn Service.

Underwood

Son to Jathon Cole and Autumn Storm Underwood of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Name, Benjamin Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Underwood is the former Autumn Whitener, daughter of Shelly Whitener and Greg Whitener of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Underwood is the son of Robbie Jo Massa and Kalo Underwood of Marble Hill.

Foster

Daughter to Joe and Audrey Foster of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:06 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Name, Delaney Fae. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Foster is the daughter of Aubrey and Gwen Gee of Bernie, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Foster is the son of Josh and Amy Besher of Fisk, Missouri. He is a sergeant with the Missouri National Guard.

Welker

Daughter to Donald and Julia Welker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:39 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Name, Elaina Lucille. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Welker is the daughter of Lisa Bollinger of Glen Allen, Missouri, and Larry Motley of Charleston, South Carolina. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Welker is the son of Tonya Claussen-Israel of Perryville, Missouri, and Donald Welker Sr. of Dexter, Missouri. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.