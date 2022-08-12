Births 12/8/22

Son to Kyle Richard Hayden and Maddelyne Elizabeth Seabaugh of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Name, Soryne Colt. Weight, 1 pound, 6 ounces. Second son. Seabaugh is the daughter of Sheri Seabaugh and Charles Seabaugh of Oran. She is a sorter at Aramark. Hayden is the son of Holly Smith and Richard Hayden of East Prairie, Missouri. He is a lead at Aramark.
Son to Travis James and Veda Alexandra Gerlach of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:41 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Name, Silas McLain. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Gerlach is the former Veda Riley, daughter of Dan Riley of Lillian, Alabama, and Debbie Riley of Foley, Alabama. She is a PhD candidate at the University of Missouri. Gerlach is the son of Kim and Terry Gerlach of Cape Girardeau. He is a systems engineer with VedaPointe, LLC.
Son to Ethan Daniel and Faith Ann Layton of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Name, Henry Robert. Weight, 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Layton is the former Faith Kluender, daughter of Tracy Sitze and David Kluender of Perryville. She is a deposit operations processor at Enterprise Bank. Layton is the son of Amanda Layton and Tobey Layton of Perryville. He is employed by Zahner & Associates.
Son to Joseph Blake and Addie Elizabeth Carlyle of Oran, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:13 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Name, Cooper Shawn. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Carlyle is the former Addie Kielhofner, daughter of Chris Kielhofner and Gaynel Kielhofner of Oran. She is a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Francis Medical Center. Carlyle is the son of Greg Carlyle and Nikki Carlyle of Benton, Missouri. He works in production at Biokyowa.
Son to Jeff and Tayler Mullins of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:01 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Name, Cooper William. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Mullins is the former Tayler Shaw, daughter of Terri Shaw of Jackson and Todd Shaw of Seattle, Washington. She works in PB billing at Saint Francis Healthcare System. Mullins is the son of Kelly Adams of De Soto, Missouri, and Jeff Mullins of St. Louis. He is a delivery driver for FedEx.
Daughter to Rickey Harrison Taylor and Jessica Dawn Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:02 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Name, Rakiyah Maleana Renae. Weight, 7 pounds. Sixth child, fourth daughter.
Son to Deandre Bernard Foster Jr. and Katana Mischelle Alcorn of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Name, Ryder Romonte Legend. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Alcorn is the daughter of Byron and Donna Alcorn of Greenville, Missouri. She is a nurse practitioner with Progressive Pain Management. Foster is a shipper/packager with Schaefer Electrical Enclosures.
Daughter to Kiethland Marshall Welch and Micha Lyne Conrad of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Name, Aminah Katherine-Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Fourth child, third daughter. Conrad is the daughter of Leona Conrad of Cape Girardeau and Michael Conrad of Portageville, Missouri. Welch is the son of Doris Welch of Sandusky, Illinois, and Ronnie Welch of Cairo, Illinois.
Son to Colby Allen Crader and Kylie Suzanne Reisenbichler of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:16 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Name, Caysen Allen. Weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Reisenbichler is the daughter of Les and Debbie Reisenbichler of Jackson. She works at MediCenter Pharmacy. Crader is the son of Bobbi Schwepker and Tony Crader of Delta. He is employed by Nip Kelley.
Son to Lance Christopher and Casey Christine Dannenmueller of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:54 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Name, Brooks Dylan. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Dannenmueller is the former Casey Stoffregen, daughter of Alan Stoffregen and Leona Stoffregen of Advance, Missouri. She is employed by Aldi. Dannenmueller is the son of Mary Repp of Troy, Illinois, and Buddy Dannenmueller of Oran, Missouri. He works for Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Rebecca Lynn Weissinger of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:19 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Name, Maddox David. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Weissinger is the daughter of Robert Weissinger and Jennifer Palmer of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Tyler James and Natalie Ann Fritsche of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Name, Charlotte Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fritsche is the former Natalie Schlimpert, daughter of James Schlimpert and Lori Schlimpert of Altenburg, Missouri. She is a medical technologist at Saint Francis Medical Center. Fritsche is the son of Jeff Fritsche and Rhonda Fritsche of Perryville. He is a farmer.
Daughter to Dugger David Hormann and Sierra Danielle Tilley of Chaffee, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:47 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Name, Ryleigh Logan. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. First child. Tilley is the daughter of Kenneth Tilley of Jackson and Becky Welker of Scott City. She works at Rhodes. Hormann is the son of Larry Hottel of Whitewater and Aiko Hormann of Hermiston, Oregon. He is employed by ProMow Lawn Service.
Son to Jathon Cole and Autumn Storm Underwood of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:05 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Name, Benjamin Cole. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first son. Mrs. Underwood is the former Autumn Whitener, daughter of Shelly Whitener and Greg Whitener of Marble Hill. She is a stay-at-home mom. Underwood is the son of Robbie Jo Massa and Kalo Underwood of Marble Hill.
Daughter to Joe and Audrey Foster of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:06 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Name, Delaney Fae. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Foster is the daughter of Aubrey and Gwen Gee of Bernie, Missouri. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Foster is the son of Josh and Amy Besher of Fisk, Missouri. He is a sergeant with the Missouri National Guard.
Daughter to Donald and Julia Welker of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:39 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Name, Elaina Lucille. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Sixth child, third daughter. Mrs. Welker is the daughter of Lisa Bollinger of Glen Allen, Missouri, and Larry Motley of Charleston, South Carolina. She works at SoutheastHEALTH. Welker is the son of Tonya Claussen-Israel of Perryville, Missouri, and Donald Welker Sr. of Dexter, Missouri. He is employed by Procter & Gamble.
Son to Amareya Sheyvonne McClain of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:18 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Name, Da'Mari Tyree. Weight, 5 pounds, 12 ounces. First child. McClain is the daughter of Arelisa McClain of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Dylan James Hale and Madison Rose Petermichel of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:02 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Name, Brynn Elizabeth. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Petermichel is the daughter of Kristie Parker of McClure, Illinois. Hale is the son of Jimmy Hale and Michelle Hale of Thebes, Illinois. He works for Capital Sand Transportation.
Son to Nathan Glen and Casey Jean Jackson Jr. of Puxico, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Name, Kane Amos. Weight, 6 pounds. Third child, second son. Mrs. Jackson is the former Casey Conner, daughter of Charlotte Propst of Bloomfield, Missouri, and Frankie Conner of Puxico. She is employed by Delta New Hope. Jackson is the son of Kathy Jackson and Nathan Jackson Sr. of Zalma, Missouri.
Daughter to Michael Christopher and Katelyn Monique Martin of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Name, Rita Kate. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Martin is the former Katelyn Vance, daughter of Celine Vance and Tim Vance of Kelso, Missouri. She is a kindergarten teacher with the Jackson School District. Martin is the son of Mary Martin and Jack Martin of Jackson. He is principal of the Jackson Middle School.
Daughter to Eddrin Jerome Jirdon and Jhameca Launna Joslyn of Lilbourn, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Name, Ma'Lanil Mae. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Joslyn is the daughter of James Joslyn Jr. and Sherron Freeman Joslyn of Sikeston, Missouri. Jirdon is the son of Jenepher Jirdon of Alton, Illinois.
Daughter to Justin and Jossalyn Williamson of Altenburg, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Name, Harper Kayte. Weight, 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Mrs. Williamson is the daughter of Kay Thompson and John Welker of Altenburg. She works at Eden Health Salon & Spa. Williamson is the son of James and Staci Williamson of Jackson. He is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.
Son to Jason Lee and Courtney Ann Andrew of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Name, Jason Grey. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Andrew is the former Courtney Street, daughter of Mike Street of Sikeston and Sondra Street of Terre Haute, Indiana. She is an educator with New Dawn State School. Andrew is the son of Mike and Lisa Scott of Bell City, Missouri, and Michael Andrew of Sikeston. He is a CDL operator with Precision Trucking.
Son to Hunter Brant Curtis and Haley Mae Gunn of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:19 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Name, Bodie Matthew. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Gunn is the daughter of Marty Lemons of Zalma, Missouri, and George Gunn of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by the Bank of Advance. Curtis is the son of Matthew and Dusti Curtis. He works for KT Power Systems.
Daughter to Josue Israel Flores Garcia and Edith Hernandez Quintas of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Name, Asley Edith. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Flores Garcia is employed by Quest Enterprises Corp.
Son to Zach and Amy Robinson of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:29 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Name, Peter Henry. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Robinson is the daughter of Don and Julie Sappington of Jackson. She is employed by Water's Edge & Sweet Pecan Farms. Robinson is the son of Karen Robinson of Dexter, Missouri. He is a sales representative at NAPA Auto Tire & Parts and is a member of the Missouri National Guard.
Son to Elijah Walker and Holly Bentley of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Name, Antione Lee. Weight, 9 pounds. First child. Bentley is the daughter of Leann Kluesner of Chaffee, Missouri. She works at Parkwood Manor. Walker is the son of Antione Walker Sr. of Nebraska.
Son to Steven M. and Katie A. Hendricks of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:41 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Name, Jack Woodrow. Weight, 6 pounds. Fourth child, third son. Mrs. Hendricks is the former Katie Sparks, daughter of Marsha Sparks of Jackson. She is the principal of St. Augustine School. Hendricks is the son of Larry and Candy Hendricks of Cape Girardeau. He is a vice principal with the Scott City School District.
Son to Daniel Willard Carter II and Carrie Marie Trotter of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:57 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Name, Ethan Daniel David. Weight, 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Third son. Carter is the son of Daniel Carter and Casey Carter of Cape Girardeau. He works at Food Giant.
Daughter to Evan Johnson and Jaqeidra Twiggs of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Name, Zaiya Natalia Devohne. Weight, 4 pounds, 12 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Twiggs is the daughter of Deborah Twiggs and James Merriweather of Cape Girardeau. Johnson is the son of Lorrann Fisher and Lonnie Johnson of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Justin Joseph and Caitlyn Noel Drudik of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:26 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Name, Ellie Bell. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Drudik is the former Caitlyn Luther, daughter of Steve and Allison Luther of Lexington, Nebraska. She is a sales representative with Hershey. Drudik is the son of Ron and Janet Drudik of Hastings, Nebraska. He is a coach with Southeast Missouri State University.
Son to Patrick Author Smith and Kaitlyn Mae Thomas of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Name, Strider Lee Patrick. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Fifth child, fourth son. Thomas is the daughter of Desiree Helman of Sikeston and Jason Thomas of East Prairie, Missouri. She provides in-home health care through Bootheel In Home Care Services. Smith is the son of Billy Smith and Dana Smith of Sikeston. He is an electrician with Electrical Contractors Inc.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.