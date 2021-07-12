Births 12/7/21

Asher

Daughter to Ryan Paul and Whitney Suzane Asher of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:29 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Name, Gracie Jo. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Asher is the former Whitney Abner, daughter of Bo and Tammy Duenne of Bell City, Missouri. She works for Major Brands Distributing. Asher is the son of Ronnie and Patti Asher of Jackson. He works for Standley Batch Systems.

Ford

Son to Matthew David Ford and Amber Jean James of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Name, Westen Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. James is the daughter of Jeannie and Thomas Smith of Fruitland and Donald and Tonya James of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Ford is the son of David and Judy Ford of Glennon, Missouri. He works for DHL.

Smith

Daughter to Anthony Dewayne Smith and Holley Ann Hawes of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:53 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Name, Hazel Ocean Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Seventh child, third daughter. Hawes is the daughter of Victor and Sonya Hawes of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Smith is the son of George Williams of Sikeston and Bernice Hamilton of Charleston, Missouri.