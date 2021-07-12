Births 12/7/21

Daughter to Ryan Paul and Whitney Suzane Asher of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:29 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Name, Gracie Jo. Weight, 5 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Asher is the former Whitney Abner, daughter of Bo and Tammy Duenne of Bell City, Missouri. She works for Major Brands Distributing. Asher is the son of Ronnie and Patti Asher of Jackson. He works for Standley Batch Systems.
Son to Matthew David Ford and Amber Jean James of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Name, Westen Matthew. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. James is the daughter of Jeannie and Thomas Smith of Fruitland and Donald and Tonya James of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. Ford is the son of David and Judy Ford of Glennon, Missouri. He works for DHL.
Daughter to Anthony Dewayne Smith and Holley Ann Hawes of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:53 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Name, Hazel Ocean Marie. Weight, 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Seventh child, third daughter. Hawes is the daughter of Victor and Sonya Hawes of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Smith is the son of George Williams of Sikeston and Bernice Hamilton of Charleston, Missouri.
Daughter to Jordan Klaffer and Ashley Craver of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 3:03 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Name, Charlotte Beck. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Charlotte has one sister. Craver is the daughter of Rebecca Craver of McClure, Illinois, and Stanley Craver. She is a senior sales specialist with AT&T. Klaffer is the son of Monica Klaffer of Cape Girardeau and Jerry Klaffer. He is a brewer at Jackson Street Brew Co.
Son to Luke and Claire Moll of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:54 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Name, Hudson Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 14.4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Moll is the daughter of Linda Illers and Greg Illers of Cape Girardeau. She is a pharmacy technician at Medicenter Pharmacy. Moll is the son of Pam and Jerry Nunnally of Cape Girardeau and Ronnie Moll of Cape Girardeau. He is a registered nurse at Fresnius Kidney Care.
Son to Kory Gable and Elizabeth Spooler of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 3:27 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Name, Joseph Ray. Weight, 9 pounds, 2.3 ounces. First child. Spooler is the daughter of Kenny Spooler and Michelle Spooler of Jackson. She works for Sign AA Studio. Gable is the son of John Gable and Rose Gable of Marble Hill. He is employed by Gable Logging.
Son to Ryan Cameron and Bailey Watkins of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 4:17 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Name, Decklyn Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Watkins is the daughter of Vikki Watkins and William “Termite” Watkins of Jackson. She is a college student. Cameron is the son of Teresa Carter of St. Augustine, Florida, and Steve Cameron of Anna, Illinois. He works for Plaza Tire Corp.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.