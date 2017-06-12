Births 12/6/17

Daughter to Joseph Michael and Alexandria June Estes of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 12:50 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Name, Amelia June. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Estes is the former Alexandria Sykes, daughter of Curt and Cindy Sykes of Arnold, Missouri. Estes is the son of Trent and Karen Estes of Fenton, Missouri. He is employed by the National Guard at Cape Girardeau.
Son to Brock Thomas Powers and Casey Lynn CastaÃ±eda of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Name, Max Fletcher. Weight, 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Second son. CastaÃ±eda is the daughter of Randy and Dawn Dooley of Chaffee, Missouri. She is employed by Systems Services. Powers is the son of Doug and Teresa White of Puxico, Missouri. He is employed by Old American Insurance.
Son to Robert Thomas Alvarado and Heather Marie Lamont of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:03 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Name, Ambrose Elias James. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Lamont is the former Heather Owen, daughter of Amy Overbeck of Cape Girardeau and Quincy and Rose Rhodes of Springfield, Missouri. Alvarado is the son of Rebecca Reyes and Robert Alvarado Sr. of Austin, Texas.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.