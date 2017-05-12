Births 12/5/17

Tuttle

Daughter to Cody Lane Tuttle and Taylor Michelle Wright of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Name, Railyn Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Wright is the daughter of Theresa and Cleo Wright of Scott City. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Tuttle is the son of Kimberly Tuttle and Rick Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, and Randy Tuttle and Michele Cureton of Farmington, Missouri. He is employed by the Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities.

Sterling

Son to Lance Darnell and Anna Renee Sterling of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:22 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Name, Bentley Darnel. Weight, 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Mrs. Sterling is the former Anna McClearn, daughter of Vernon and Mary Lou McClearn of Jackson. She is a cashier at Rhodes 101. Sterling is the son of Diana Farrer of Cape Girardeau. He is a warehouse worker.

Metje

Son to Garrett Walter and Brandy Nicole Metje of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:04 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Name, Colton James. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Metje is the former Brandy Gowan, daughter of Christy Gowan and Darrell Foeste of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Christy's Cleaning. Metje is the son of Angie Graviett of Cape Girardeau and Brent Metje of Perryville, Missouri. He is a member of the carpenters' union and works for C&D Interiors.