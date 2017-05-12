Births 12/5/17

Daughter to Cody Lane Tuttle and Taylor Michelle Wright of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:09 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Name, Railyn Nicole. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. First child. Wright is the daughter of Theresa and Cleo Wright of Scott City. She is employed by Saint Francis Medical Center. Tuttle is the son of Kimberly Tuttle and Rick Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, and Randy Tuttle and Michele Cureton of Farmington, Missouri. He is employed by the Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities.
Son to Lance Darnell and Anna Renee Sterling of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:22 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Name, Bentley Darnel. Weight, 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Sixth child, third son. Mrs. Sterling is the former Anna McClearn, daughter of Vernon and Mary Lou McClearn of Jackson. She is a cashier at Rhodes 101. Sterling is the son of Diana Farrer of Cape Girardeau. He is a warehouse worker.
Son to Garrett Walter and Brandy Nicole Metje of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:04 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Name, Colton James. Weight, 7 pounds. First child. Mrs. Metje is the former Brandy Gowan, daughter of Christy Gowan and Darrell Foeste of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Christy's Cleaning. Metje is the son of Angie Graviett of Cape Girardeau and Brent Metje of Perryville, Missouri. He is a member of the carpenters' union and works for C&D Interiors.
Daughter to Robert Earl and Rachel Elizabeth Newton of Benton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:47 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Name, Kinsley Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 13 ounces. First child. Mrs. Newton is the former Rachel Burnett, daughter of Monica Burnett and Robert Burnett of Benton. She is employed by Systems Services. Newton is the son of Gaylon and Tammy Newton of Benton. He is employed by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Son to David Wayne and Jill Marie Tropf of Advance, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 9:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Colton David. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Tropf is the former Jill Brown, daughter of Wayne and Sandy Lukefahr of Perryville, Missouri, and Mark and Debbie Brown of Perryville. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Tropf is the son of David and Karen Tropf of Advance and Joe and Brenda Spencer of Dixon, Kentucky. He is a construction worker for Apex Paving.
Daughter to Skye Kristopher and Nicole Elizabeth Hill of Scott City, Southeast Hospital, 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Harper Rylee. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Hill is the former Nicole Blattel, daughter of Larry and Tina Blattel of Scott City. She is a registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center. Hill is the son of Christy Hewes and Chris Hill of Cape Girardeau. He is an operator with Scott City Public Works.
