Births 12/4/17

Daughter to Colton Jeffery and Kadra Elizebeth Bailey of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Name, Raegan Dianne. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Bailey is the former Kadra Hindman, daughter of Sandy Hindman of Dexter, Missouri, and Kelly Hindman of Advance, Missouri. She is store manager at Family Video. Bailey is the son of Faith Bailey and Kent Bailey of Zalma, Missouri. He is employed by Nestle Purina.
Daughter to Sheldon Lee and April Rene Gregg of Advance, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Name, Amelia Lee. Weight, 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Gregg is the former April Nenninger, daughter of Peggy Nenninger and Francis Nenninger of Marble Hill, Missouri. She is employed by State Farm. Gregg is the son of Brad Gregg and Cindy Gregg of Marble Hill. He is a lineman with Team Power Group.
Son to Michael Eugene Green and Lyric Lashery Blake of Mound City, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Name, Kash Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Blake is the daughter of Ca'Trina Macklin of Cape Girardeau and Derrick Blake of Mounds, Illinois. She is employed by Help at Home. Green is the son of Nakisha Perkins of Mounds and Michael Green Sr. of St. Louis.
Son to Stephen Daniel and Jenny Elizabeth Prater of Thebes, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Name, Stephen Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Fifth child, first son. Mrs. Prater is the former Jenny Rhymer, daughter of Charles and Patricia Rhymer of McClure, Illinois. Prater is the son of Saundra and Steve Prater of Thebes. He is owner and operator of Prater's Pest Control.
Daughter to Kevin Austin and Melinda Sue Ford II of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Name, Sutherlynn Hope. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Ford is the former Melinda Cureton, daughter of Cheryl Cureton of Jackson and Jerry Gromer of Marble Hill, Missouri. Ford is the son of Kevin Ford Sr. of Marble Hill and Angel Byland of Fruitland.
Son to Larry Ray and Amy Marie Green Jr. of Greenville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Name, Lawson Ray. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second son. Mrs. Green is the former Amy Everest, daughter of Steve and Sheila Allen of Greenville. Green is the son of Larry Green Sr. of Greenville and Kathy Green of Grassy, Missouri. He is employed by Twidwell Farms.
