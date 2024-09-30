Births 12/31/23

Daughter to Shannon Paul and Lacey Renee Barber Jr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Name, Wrenlee Renee. Weight, 2 pounds, 15 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Barber is the former Lacey Moore, daughter of Jimmy and Angie Moore of Glen Allen, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Barber is the son of Shannon and Shiloh Barber of Glen Allen and Hans and Pattie Bachmann of Bland, Missouri. He is plant superintendent with Colorado Sand Co.
Son to Brandon Donell and Cindy Renee Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Name, Bryson Demoni. Weight, 2 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Williams is the former Cindy Brown, daughter of Carla Achter of Sikeston. Williams is the son of Jeffery Biddle of Sikeston. Mr. and Mrs. Williams are both employed by Bo's BBQ in Sikeston.
Son to Calib and Kyndal Strickland of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Name, Henry Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Strickland is the daughter of Michael and Leslie Bolen of Benton, Missouri. Strickland is the son of Mark and Lori Strickland of Cape Girardeau. He is an engineer with Strickland Engineering.
Daughter to Derek and Tiffany Hotop of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Name, Grace Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hotop is the daughter of Doug and Dana Gibbar of Perryville, Missouri. She works for Heart, Lung & Vascular of SoutheastHEALTH. Hotop is the son of Steve and Gail Hotop of Perryville. He works for Mississippi Lime Co.
Son to Devin and Addison Armstrong of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:13 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Name, Kix Harris. Weight, 10.1 pounds. First child. Mrs. Armstrong is the daughter of Brock and Amy Milam of Benton. She is employed by Byron Aden Dental. Armstrong is the son of David and Melisa Armstrong. He is self-employed.
Son to Thomas III and Alexa Fornkohl of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Name, Thomas Neil IV. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fornkohl is the daughter of Joe Kelpe and Annette Kelpe of Cape Girardeau. She works for Delta South Nursing & Rehab. Fornkohl is the son of Thomas Fornkohl II and Shannan Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Mario Construction.
Son to Jake and Marissa Marberry of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Name, Jameson Patrick. Weight, 7 pounds, 3.8 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Marberry is the daughter of Ronnie and Cindy Kemp of Cape Girardeau. She works at Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center. Marberry is the son of Michael Marberry of Sikeston, Missouri, and Wendy Marberry of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by the City of Cape Girardeau.
Daughter to Ryan and Katie Miesner of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:29 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Name, Anna Belle. Weight, 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Miesner is the daughter of Jan Bodenstein and Tim Heartling of Wittenberg, Missouri, and Eston Bradshaw of Whitewater. Miesner is the son of Earl Miesner and Pam Montgomery of Perryville, Missouri.
Son to Todd Cook and Caitlin Morgan of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Name, Sawyer Joe. Weight, 9 pounds, 12.7 ounces. First child. Morgan is the daughter of David and Beth Morgan of Middlebrook, Missouri. She is assistant manager of Ford and Liley Monuments. Cook is the son of Vicki Cook and the late Denver Cook. He is self-employed.
Son to Grant and Jessica Lehmann of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:19 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Name, Addison Jay. Weight, 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Lehmann is the daughter of Jay Santi and Lisa Santi of Marble Hill, Missouri. Lehmann is the son of Peter Lehmann and Carol Lehmann of Marble Hill.
Daughter to Ty and Laramie Crowden of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:21 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Name, Penelope Payge. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Crowden is the daughter of Jeff Lorberg and DeAnn Lorberg of Gordonville. She works for the Jackson School District. Crowden is the son of Nathan Crowden and Christi Crowden of Jackson. He is employed by the Perry County School District.
Daughter to Cody and Erika Pratt of Kelso, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 4:28 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Name, Lainey June. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Pratt is the daughter of Michael Medlin of Paducah, Kentucky, and Karen Roth of Scott City. She is employed by the Kenny Rogers Children's Center. Pratt is the son of Mark Pratt and Lisa Head of Sikeston, Missouri. He works for Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.