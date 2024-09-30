Births 12/31/23

Barber

Daughter to Shannon Paul and Lacey Renee Barber Jr. of Marble Hill, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Name, Wrenlee Renee. Weight, 2 pounds, 15 ounces. Fifth child, second daughter. Mrs. Barber is the former Lacey Moore, daughter of Jimmy and Angie Moore of Glen Allen, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Barber is the son of Shannon and Shiloh Barber of Glen Allen and Hans and Pattie Bachmann of Bland, Missouri. He is plant superintendent with Colorado Sand Co.

Williams

Son to Brandon Donell and Cindy Renee Williams of Sikeston, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Name, Bryson Demoni. Weight, 2 pounds, 5 ounces. Fourth son. Mrs. Williams is the former Cindy Brown, daughter of Carla Achter of Sikeston. Williams is the son of Jeffery Biddle of Sikeston. Mr. and Mrs. Williams are both employed by Bo's BBQ in Sikeston.

Strickland

Son to Calib and Kyndal Strickland of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 6:44 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Name, Henry Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Mrs. Strickland is the daughter of Michael and Leslie Bolen of Benton, Missouri. Strickland is the son of Mark and Lori Strickland of Cape Girardeau. He is an engineer with Strickland Engineering.

Hotop

Daughter to Derek and Tiffany Hotop of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 8:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Name, Grace Ann. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hotop is the daughter of Doug and Dana Gibbar of Perryville, Missouri. She works for Heart, Lung & Vascular of SoutheastHEALTH. Hotop is the son of Steve and Gail Hotop of Perryville. He works for Mississippi Lime Co.

Armstrong

Son to Devin and Addison Armstrong of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:13 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Name, Kix Harris. Weight, 10.1 pounds. First child. Mrs. Armstrong is the daughter of Brock and Amy Milam of Benton. She is employed by Byron Aden Dental. Armstrong is the son of David and Melisa Armstrong. He is self-employed.

Fornkohl

Son to Thomas III and Alexa Fornkohl of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Name, Thomas Neil IV. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Fornkohl is the daughter of Joe Kelpe and Annette Kelpe of Cape Girardeau. She works for Delta South Nursing & Rehab. Fornkohl is the son of Thomas Fornkohl II and Shannan Fornkohl of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Mario Construction.