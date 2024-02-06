Births 12/31/17

Daughter to Randy Lee Woods Jr., and Elizabeth Marie Reagan of Tamms, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Name, Rachee Maye. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Second daughter. Reagan is the former Elizabeth Wolford, daughter of Kathy Wolford of Cape Girardeau and Tony Wolford of Tamms. Woods is the son of Randy Woods and Melissa Woods of East Prairie, Missouri. He works for Bunge North America.
Daughter to Matt and Janet Anders of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. Name, Abigail Quinley. Weight, 8 pounds, 14 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Anders is the former Janet Smith, daughter of Steve and Suzi Smith of Cape Girardeau. She is a registered dietitian with Saint Francis Healthcare Systems. Anders is the son of Joe and Shannon Anders of Cape Girardeau. He is a sales representative and respiratory therapist with Lincare.
Daughter to Taaric Yameen Cammon and Perryann Rachelle Davis of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Name, MaKiya-Ann Marie. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Davis is the daughter of Michelle Davis of Patton, Missouri, and Elmer Sides of Advance, Missouri. She works in the Drury National Call Center. Cammon is the son of Deborah Beasley and Darrell Cammon of Sikeston, Missouri. He is employed by Napa Auto Parts.
Daughter to William D. and J. Kellie Rogers of Matthews, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 2:31 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Name, Lola Katherine. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Fourth child, first daughter. Mrs. Rogers is the former J. Kellie Burns, daughter of Connie Rogers and Wayne Burns of Water Valley, Mississippi. She is a physician at Saint Francis Medical Center. Rogers is the son of Frances Rogers of Sikeston, Missouri, and the late William H. Rogers. He is a self-employed farmer.
Daughter to Jonathan Lee West and Amanda Michelle Gaertner of Mayfield, Kentucky, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:37 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. Name, Skylar Elizabeth Reign. Weight, 2 pounds, 6.4 ounces. First child. Gaertner is the daughter of Anita Ancira of Cape Girardeau and Eric Gaertner of Mayfield. West is the son of Grace West of Fancy Farm, Kentucky, and Marcello Hamrick and Jason West of Pryorsburg, Kentucky. He is a construction worker.
