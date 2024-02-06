All sections
December 30, 2016

Births 12/30/16

Daughter to George Riley and Sarah Ann Welborn of Chester, Illinois, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Name, Evelyn Jade. Weight, 9 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Welborn is the former Sarah Sullivan, daughter of Steve and Bonnie Sullivan of Anna, Illinois. She is a substitute teacher with the Chester School District. Welborn is the son of George and Nancy Welborn of Anna. He is employed by Menard Correctional Center...

Welborn

Campbell

Daughter to Asa-William Stuart and Lindsey Breanne Campbell of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 7:36 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Name, Rowan Elise. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Campbell is the former Lindsey Hosey, daughter of Tim and Stephanie Hosey of Scott City. She is a teacher with Just Babies. Campbell is the son of Barbara Campbell of Scott City. He is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.

King

Son to Michael R. King and Jackie L. Twidwell of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 1:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Name, Kenneth Roy. Weight, 8 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Twidwell is the daughter of Amy and Doug Buchheit of Scopus, Missouri, and Tony and Michelle Twidwell of Cape Girardeau. She is employed by Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau. King is the son of Anita and Craig Carron of Jackson. He is employed by Byron Lang Inc.

