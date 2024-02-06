Births 12/29/22

Dienstbach

Son to Caleb and Victoria Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:26 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Name, Carter Gene. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dienstbach is the daughter of David and Annette Schabbing of Cape Girardeau. She is a farmhand at Ramsey Creek Farms. Dienstbach is the son of David and Anna Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau. He is co-owner of Royal Lawns Landscape Management.

Tackett

Son to Jeremy Tackett and Brandee Lincoln of Sturdivant, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Name, Carson Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Lincoln is the daughter of Lisa and Buck Lincoln of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for Harps Food Stores. Tackett is the son of William Tackett of Sturdivant. He is employed by Genesis Home Care.

Whitten

Son to Alex Whitten and Bethany Knight of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Name, Nash Ryder. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Knight is the daughter of Jimmy Knight and Sherry Knight of Sikeston. She is employed by Southeast Hospital. Whitten is the son of Johnny Whitten of Vanduser, Missouri, and Mamye Whitten of Sikeston. He works for MLS Welding Co.

Duncan

Son to Garrett and Brandi Duncan of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Name, Noxwell Crain. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Duncan is the daughter of David Crain Jr. and Darla Crain of Puxico, Missouri. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Duncan is the son of Ernie Duncan and Mary Duncan of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Seitzinger

Daughter to Kurt Seitzinger and Sydney Baumeister of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:17 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Name, Virginia Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Baumeister is the daughter of Jamie and Barb Baumeister of Markham, Illinois, and Stanley Chmura of Midlothian, Illinois. She is an embalmer with Cape Mortuary Service LLC. Seitzinger is the son of Newton and Ann Seitzinger of Fort Collins, Colorado. He is a technical support analyst with Ford Motor Co.

Meier

Daughter to Charles and Kelsie Meier of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Name, Birkley Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Meier is the daughter of Kelvin and Marsha Birk of Jackson. She is a merchant with Buchheit. Meier is the son of Steve and Teresa Meier of Jackson. He is a machinist with Jackson Machine and Manufacturing.