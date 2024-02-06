Births 12/29/22

Son to Caleb and Victoria Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:26 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Name, Carter Gene. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Dienstbach is the daughter of David and Annette Schabbing of Cape Girardeau. She is a farmhand at Ramsey Creek Farms. Dienstbach is the son of David and Anna Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau. He is co-owner of Royal Lawns Landscape Management.
Son to Jeremy Tackett and Brandee Lincoln of Sturdivant, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:57 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Name, Carson Wayne. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Second son. Lincoln is the daughter of Lisa and Buck Lincoln of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for Harps Food Stores. Tackett is the son of William Tackett of Sturdivant. He is employed by Genesis Home Care.
Son to Alex Whitten and Bethany Knight of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Name, Nash Ryder. Weight, 7 pounds, 10 ounces. First child. Knight is the daughter of Jimmy Knight and Sherry Knight of Sikeston. She is employed by Southeast Hospital. Whitten is the son of Johnny Whitten of Vanduser, Missouri, and Mamye Whitten of Sikeston. He works for MLS Welding Co.
Son to Garrett and Brandi Duncan of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Name, Noxwell Crain. Weight, 8 pounds, 11 ounces. First child. Mrs. Duncan is the daughter of David Crain Jr. and Darla Crain of Puxico, Missouri. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Duncan is the son of Ernie Duncan and Mary Duncan of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Daughter to Kurt Seitzinger and Sydney Baumeister of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:17 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Name, Virginia Louise. Weight, 7 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Baumeister is the daughter of Jamie and Barb Baumeister of Markham, Illinois, and Stanley Chmura of Midlothian, Illinois. She is an embalmer with Cape Mortuary Service LLC. Seitzinger is the son of Newton and Ann Seitzinger of Fort Collins, Colorado. He is a technical support analyst with Ford Motor Co.
Daughter to Charles and Kelsie Meier of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Name, Birkley Rae. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Meier is the daughter of Kelvin and Marsha Birk of Jackson. She is a merchant with Buchheit. Meier is the son of Steve and Teresa Meier of Jackson. He is a machinist with Jackson Machine and Manufacturing.
Son to Shane and Sarah Walter of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Name, Liam Michael. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Second child, first son. Mrs. Walter is the daughter of Susan Miller and Ralph Miller of Jackson. She works at Southeast Hospital. Walter is the son of Kim Walter of St. Louis.
Son to Humberto Vigil and Ana Arana of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 11:21 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Name, Gabriel Salvador. Weight, 6 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Arana is the daughter of Renato Arana and Desiree Lacayo of Managua, Nicaragua. Vigil is the son of Humberto Vigil and Maria Icaza of Managua. He works for SoutheastHEALTH.
Daughter to Ren and Sherrida Bryant of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Name, Auden LaRue. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Fourth child, second daughter. Mrs. Bryant is the daughter of Randall Fish and Leiann Fish of Taylor, Arizona. She is a hair stylist. Bryant is the son of Ryan Bryant of Mesa, Arizona, and Jenine Bryant of Snowflake, Arizona. He is a medical student.
Son to Ridge and Katlyn Farrow of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Name, Reece Allan. Weight, 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Farrow is the daughter of Gary and Stacey Hope of Jackson and Scott and Kristie Leimer of Jackson. She is employed by Rob Rueseler & Associates. Farrow is the son of Darren and Kristy Farrow of Jackson and Bonnie Farrow of Jackson. He works for Cargill.
Son to Adam and Erin Hensley of Egypt Mills, Southeast Hospital, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Name, Maverick Charles. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second son. Mrs. Hensley is the daughter of David and Sherry Powers of Egypt Mills. She is a medical authorization specialist with Southeast Cancer Center. Hensley is the son of Michael and Kim Hensley of Scott City and Ray and Carrie Walter of Royalton, Florida. He is a wheelman with Ingram Barge Co.
Daughter to Shawn and Casey Foulk of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Name, Oaklee Michelle. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Mother's second child, dad's fifth child. Mrs. Foulk is the daughter of James and Candice Haley of Broadalbin, New York, and Lance and Jessica Martin of Vista, California. She works for Drury Hotels. Foulk is the son of the late Shawn Foulk of Chaffee, Missouri.
Son to Blake Allgood and Jolie Olson of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 1:22 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Name, Weston David. Weight, 6 pounds, 3 ounces. First child. Olson is the daughter of Molly Olson and David Olson of Cape Girardeau. She is a team member at Imo's Pizza. Allgood is the son of Joseph Allgood and Leslie Allgood of Cape Girardeau. He is a detailer at Ford Groves.
