Births 12/29/20

Daughter to Cory and Kara Kirchdoerfer of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 2:12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Name, Paisley Jane. Weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Second child, first daughter. Mrs. Kirchdoerfer is the daughter of Pam Bollinger and Nick Bollinger of Marble Hill, Missouri. She works for SoutheastHEALTH. Kirchdoerfer is the son of Tracy Kirchdoerfer and David Kirchdoerfer of Chaffee, Missouri. He is employed by Pepsi.
Son to Brandon and Kristin Fields of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Name, River William. Weight, 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Fields is the daughter of Lance Tollison and Nichole Tollison of Jackson. She is employed by Montgomery Bank. Fields is the son of William Fields and Donna Fields of New Madrid, Missouri. He works for AT&T.
Son to Shawn Foulk and Casey Martin of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 4:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Name, Declan Joseph. Weight, 7 pounds, .7 ounces. Fifth child, second son. Martin is the daughter of Candice Haley and James Haley of Broadalbin, New York. Foulk is the son of Cathy Blankenship of Chaffee, Missouri, and the late Shawn Foulk. Martin and Foulk both work for the American Red Cross.
