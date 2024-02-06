Births 12/29/17

Crouch

Daughter to Michael Thomas Crouch and Andrea Lynn Burton of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Name, Harper Elaine. Weight, 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Burton is the former Andrea Portell, daughter of Chuck and Debbie Boyer of Festus, Missouri, and Kerry and Anna Portell of Festus. Crouch is the son of Tom and Chris Crouch of Fenton, Missouri.

Sterling

Daughter to Chris Lee Sterling and Erica Nicole Masterson-Sterling of Jackson, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Name, Katherine Belle. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Masterson-Sterling is the former Erica Masterson, daughter of Mark and Ruth Masterson of Jackson. She is an administrative assistant at SMC Electric. Sterling is the son of Susan Sterling of Jackson. He is an assistant manager with Midamerica Hotels.

Williams

Son to Douglas Wade and Erika Lynn Elizabeth Williams II of Fenton, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:27 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Name, Westin David James. Weight, 8 pounds, 13 ounces. Third son. Mrs. Williams is the former Erika Berry, daughter of Tammy Berry and Richard Baylis of Chaffee, Missouri. Williams is the son of Tamara Williams of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Douglas Williams of Colfax, North Carolina. He is employed by Synergies3 Tec.