Births 12/28/21

Baskin

Son to Tyler Baskin and Brooke Steinnerd of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Name, Klayten Timothy David. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Steinnerd is the daughter of Sandy Jones of Jackson and Tim Steinnerd of Leopold, Missouri. She works for Crown Hospice. Baskin is the son of Shannon Baskin of Paris, Tennessee, and Brenda Whitehead of Drummonds, Tennessee. He is employed by Mondi.

Oehlert

Daughter to Rodney Oehlert and Skylar Walker of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Name, Ava Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Walker is the daughter of Robin and Joe Walker of Benton. Oehlert is the son of Kathryn Oehlert. He works for Havco Wood Products.