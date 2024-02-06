Births 12/28/21

Son to Tyler Baskin and Brooke Steinnerd of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 7:29 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Name, Klayten Timothy David. Weight, 6 pounds. First child. Steinnerd is the daughter of Sandy Jones of Jackson and Tim Steinnerd of Leopold, Missouri. She works for Crown Hospice. Baskin is the son of Shannon Baskin of Paris, Tennessee, and Brenda Whitehead of Drummonds, Tennessee. He is employed by Mondi.
Daughter to Rodney Oehlert and Skylar Walker of Benton, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 10:46 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Name, Ava Grace. Weight, 8 pounds, 7 ounces. Sixth child, second daughter. Walker is the daughter of Robin and Joe Walker of Benton. Oehlert is the son of Kathryn Oehlert. He works for Havco Wood Products.
Son to Corey and Danielle Sitze of Marble Hill, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 5:03 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Name, Oliver Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 6 ounces. First child. Mrs. Sitze is the daughter of Raymond Gillis and Kathy Gillis of Marble Hill. Sitze is the son of Timothy Sitze and Marcia Sitze of Glen Allen, Missouri.
Son to Steven and Morgan Cupp of Whitewater, Southeast Hospital, 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Name, Jamison Wyatt. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. First child. Mrs. Cupp is the daughter of Larry and Angela Crutsinger of Whitewater. Cupp is the son of Crystal Cupp of Puxico, Missouri.
