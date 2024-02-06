Births 12/28/17

Knox

Son to Parris Vaughn Knox and Bethany Grace Fisher of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:57 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Grayson Vaughn. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Fisher is the former Bethany Jung. Knox is employed by Propak Logistics.

Jackson

Daughter to Brandon A. Jackson and Ashley N. Masterson of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Olivia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Masterson is the daughter of Nyoka Russell Barnes of Cape Girardeau and Bobby Masterson of Cape Girardeau. She is a reservation-sales agent with Drury Hotels. Jackson is the son of Connie Jackson of Cape Girardeau and Robert Kelly of Vernon, Florida. He is a professional driver with Elmer Buchheit Logistics.

Smith

Daughter to Dustin Ray and Karri Beth Smith of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Raelynn Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the former Karri Hart, daughter of Dolena Hart and Richard Hart of Oak Ridge. Smith is the son of Traci Smith and Terry Smith of Patton, Missouri. He is employed by TG Missouri.