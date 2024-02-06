Births 12/28/17

Son to Parris Vaughn Knox and Bethany Grace Fisher of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 4:57 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Grayson Vaughn. Weight, 6 pounds, 7 ounces. First child. Fisher is the former Bethany Jung. Knox is employed by Propak Logistics.
Daughter to Brandon A. Jackson and Ashley N. Masterson of Perryville, Missouri, Saint Francis Medical Center, 9:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Name, Olivia Rose. Weight, 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Third child, first daughter. Masterson is the daughter of Nyoka Russell Barnes of Cape Girardeau and Bobby Masterson of Cape Girardeau. She is a reservation-sales agent with Drury Hotels. Jackson is the son of Connie Jackson of Cape Girardeau and Robert Kelly of Vernon, Florida. He is a professional driver with Elmer Buchheit Logistics.
Daughter to Dustin Ray and Karri Beth Smith of Oak Ridge, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Name, Raelynn Rose. Weight, 8 pounds, 2 ounces. First child. Mrs. Smith is the former Karri Hart, daughter of Dolena Hart and Richard Hart of Oak Ridge. Smith is the son of Traci Smith and Terry Smith of Patton, Missouri. He is employed by TG Missouri.
Son to Ryan Christopher Cook and Savannah Nichole Essner of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2017. Name, Grayson James. Weight, 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Third child, second son. Essner is the former Savannah Seabaugh, daughter of Karen Uelsmann of Scott City. Cook is the son of Mike and Cheryl Cutright of Scott City. He is employed by Laborers Union 1104.
Son to Ryan Michael and Michelle Ann Garnett of Scott City, Saint Francis Medical Center, 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Name, Graeden Michael. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Garnett is the former Michelle Hulshof, daughter of Greg and Shirley Eftink of Kelso, Missouri. She is a pediatric nurse practitioner with Cape Pediatric Group. Garnett is the son of Tim and Cindy Garnett of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is a high-school teacher with the Scott County School District.
Daughter to Blake Bradford and Megan Nichole Littlepage of Cape Girardeau, Saint Francis Medical Center, 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Name, Indra Jett. Weight, 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Third daughter. Mrs. Littlepage is the former Megan Roberts, daughter of Sandi Roberts and Joe Roberts of Scott City. Littlepage is the son of Cathy Miskell and John Miskell of Cape Girardeau. He is employed by Papa John's.