Births 12/26/21

Smith

Son to Cyle Anthoney J. Smith Sr. and Destinee Primm of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:36 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Name, Cyle Anthoney J. Jr. Weight, 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Primm is the daughter of Sheila Neighbors of Cape Girardeau. Smith is the son of Clinton Smith Sr. of Ullin, Illinois.

Blaylock

Son to Bryan and Makaila Blaylock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Name, Brayden William. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blaylock is the daughter of Tara Ellis of Imperial, Missouri, and Sherman Betts of Cape Girardeau. She is a student services specialist at Southeast Missouri State University. Blaylock is the son of Pam Blaylock and Mark Blaylock of Cape Girardeau. He is assistant general manager of Drury Hotels.

Williams

Son to Jake and Stevie Williams of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:21 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Name, River Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Shelly Schrum and Stephen Schrum of Chaffee. She works at Chaffee Elementary School. Williams is the son of the late Tammy Williams and the late Dale Williams. He is employed by Car Star.

Hayes

Daughter to Joey and Chelsea Hayes of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Name, Matilda Michael June. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hayes is the daughter of Charmin Maness and Michael Maness of Charleston, Missouri. Hayes is the son of Karen Hayes of Suffolk, United Kingdom, and Phillip Hayes of Herts, United Kingdom.