December 25, 2021

Births 12/26/21

Southeast Missourian

Smith

Son to Cyle Anthoney J. Smith Sr. and Destinee Primm of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:36 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Name, Cyle Anthoney J. Jr. Weight, 4 pounds, 11 ounces. Third son. Primm is the daughter of Sheila Neighbors of Cape Girardeau. Smith is the son of Clinton Smith Sr. of Ullin, Illinois.

Blaylock

Son to Bryan and Makaila Blaylock of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Name, Brayden William. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. First child. Mrs. Blaylock is the daughter of Tara Ellis of Imperial, Missouri, and Sherman Betts of Cape Girardeau. She is a student services specialist at Southeast Missouri State University. Blaylock is the son of Pam Blaylock and Mark Blaylock of Cape Girardeau. He is assistant general manager of Drury Hotels.

Williams

Son to Jake and Stevie Williams of Chaffee, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 11:21 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Name, River Lee. Weight, 7 pounds, 8 ounces. First child. Mrs. Williams is the daughter of Shelly Schrum and Stephen Schrum of Chaffee. She works at Chaffee Elementary School. Williams is the son of the late Tammy Williams and the late Dale Williams. He is employed by Car Star.

Hayes

Daughter to Joey and Chelsea Hayes of Sikeston, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Name, Matilda Michael June. Weight, 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Second daughter. Mrs. Hayes is the daughter of Charmin Maness and Michael Maness of Charleston, Missouri. Hayes is the son of Karen Hayes of Suffolk, United Kingdom, and Phillip Hayes of Herts, United Kingdom.

Effan

Son to Dylan and Rebecca Effan of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Name, Noah Mykel. Weight, 5 pounds, 15 ounces. First child. Mrs. Effan is the daughter of Kevin McDonald of Belgrade, Missouri. She is a stay-at-home mom. Effan is the son of Marc Effan of Cape Girardeau and Elisa Sandvoss of De Soto, Missouri.

Foster

Son to Justin and Vivian Foster of Marquand, Missouri, Southeast Hospital, 8:05 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Name, Talon Reed. Weight, 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Fifth child, third son. Mrs. Foster is the daughter of Leigh Brown and Curtis Brown of Marquand. She is a stay-at-home mother. Foster is the son of Sandi and Joe Scherer of Marble Hill, Missouri, and Dean and Bonnie Foster of Wappapello, Missouri. He works for B&B Timber.

Drury

Daughter to Justin and Mackenzie Drury of Burfordville, Southeast Hospital, 12:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Name, Iva Lynn. Weight, 7 pounds, 5.2 ounces. Fifth child, fourth daughter. Mrs. Drury is the daughter of Kenneth and Lori Jones of Jackson. Drury is the son of Dan Drury of Cape Girardeau and Karla Drury of St. Augustine, Florida. He is a driver operator with Cape Girardeau Fire and Rescue.

Thacker

Son to Josh and Carrie Thacker of Millersville, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Name, Elijah Daniel. Weight, 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Third child, first son. Mrs. Thacker is the daughter of Steve Hughes and Effie Hughes of Morehouse, Missouri. Thacker is the son of Ray Thacker and Linda Thacker of Portageville, Missouri.

Heider

Son to Eric and Tiffany Heider of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Name, Luka Malachi. Weight, 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Second son. Mrs. Heider is the daughter of Samantha Arnold and Glen Arnold of Jackson. Heider is the son of Stephanie Heider and Dennis Heider of Jackson. He works for the City of Sikeston, Missouri.

Births
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

